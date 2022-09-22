FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (GLOUCESTER) — Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a horse and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl last week.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Monroeville Road just before 8 p.m. involving the teen girl who was on horseback, police said.

She was taken to Cooper Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The horse, named Predator, died at the scene.

The vehicle responsible left the scene.

Detectives received information that the vehicle in question was possibly located at a residence on Buck Road near the Salem and Gloucester County border.

With a search warrant on Tuesday, detectives said they found the vehicle involved in the crash.

They said the car was hidden in a wooded area and had heavy passenger’s side damage.

Detectives also collected pieces of Predator’s hair from the exterior of the vehicle, police said.

Police identified 51-year-old Joseph Devitis as the suspect.

He admitted to detectives that he was the driver of the car involved in this crash, police said.

Devitis was arrested and charged with third-degree assault by auto, third-degree endangering an injured victim, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious bodily injury, third-degree animal cruelty, and multiple other traffic offenses.

Devitis was released on a summons pending a court date in Gloucester County Superior Court.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

