Having a tasty and healthy meal is about to get way more convenient if you reside in Middlesex County.

Salad House, known for fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations, is continuing its expansion in the Garden State.

This is especially exciting because Salad House has Jersey roots. The founder, Joey Cioffi, grew up working at his family’s deli in Springfield, NJ so the man knows how to make hungry New Jerseyans satisfied.

@thesaladhouse via Instagram @thesaladhouse via Instagram

Salad House is opening a new restaurant in Metuchen, NJ

The fast-casual chain specializes in salads (obviously), wraps, soups, grain bowls, smoothies, and sides such as fries, falafel bites, Buffalo poppers, zucchini stix, and cauliflower bites.

Their approach is simple and effective: the goal is to provide a dining experience that is both healthy and family friendly.

Ingredients are delivered daily and hand-made to order. The menu includes vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto and gluten-free options.

@thesaladhouse via Instagram @thesaladhouse via Instagram

Salad House New Jersey locations:

⚫ Marlboro

⚫ Toms River

⚫ Wall

⚫ Red Bank

⚫ New Brunswick

⚫ Manahawkin

⚫ Westfield

⚫ Cherry Hill

⚫ Millburn

⚫ Newark

⚫ Morristown

⚫ Livingston

⚫ Montclair

⚫ Secaucus

⚫ Rutherford

⚫ Parsippany

⚫ Hackensack

⚫ Englewood

⚫ Wayne

⚫ Ridgewood

⚫ Westwood

⚫ Sparta

@thesaladhouse via Instagram @thesaladhouse via Instagram

Cioffi and his business partner, Jerry Eicke, intend to continue franchising throughout the Northeast.

The newest location, expected to open this month, will be at 660 Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen, NJ. Stay up to date on when they will be open for business on Salad House’s website.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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