🗳️ Democrats are targeting two GOP-held House seats. Winning both, while defending their own, would give them an 11–1 NJ advantage.

🔴 Democratic early turnout leads in Tom Kean Jr.’s and Jeff Van Drew’s districts—but those figures are not candidate vote totals.

⚠️ Van Drew remains favored. Tuesday’s turnout will help determine whether Democrats’ upset hopes become reality.

New Jersey Republicans have just three seats in the state’s congressional delegation.

After Tuesday, could they be down to one?

That is the nightmare scenario for the GOP as Democrats target Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in North Jersey and Rep. Jeff Van Drew in South Jersey. If Democrats flip both districts and protect their existing seats, they would control 11 of New Jersey’s 12 House seats.

Rep. Chris Smith is in what may be the only safe Republican representing parts of Ocean and Monmouth counties in the 4th District. After Tuesday, he could be the party’s lone remaining member.

(Pictured R-L) Rep. Tom Kean, Jr; Rep. Chris Smith; Rep. Jeff Van Drew (Getty images) (Pictured R-L) Rep. Tom Kean, Jr; Rep. Chris Smith; Rep. Jeff Van Drew (Getty images)

Possible? Yes. A done deal? Hardly.

NJ early voting puts Republican seats under scrutiny

The warning signs start with who has already voted.

In Kean’s 7th District, registered Democrats cast 67,135 advance ballots compared with 38,251 from Republicans, according to an analysis by Umichvoter and reported by the New Jersey Globe.

That is a Democratic turnout advantage of 28,884.

In Van Drew’s 2nd District, the corresponding figures were 49,061 Democrats and 35,199 Republicans—a gap of 13,862.

Both Democratic totals exceeded the party’s entire 2025 advance vote in those districts. Republican totals remained below last year’s final figures. The analysis covered Saturday’s early voting and excluded mail ballots received since Thursday.

While those figures are not actual votes for candidates, it does sound some alarm bells for the GOP.

Republicans traditionally rely more heavily on Election Day to cast a ballot and some Democrats may simply be voting earlier. But the vote totals do reflect a greater enthusiasm for this election among Democrats.

Tom Kean Jr. faces a divided battleground

Kean faces Democrat Rebecca Bennett in a district President Donald Trump carried by one percentage point in 2024 and Gov. Mikie Sherrill won by two points last year.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (file photos) Democrat Rebecca Bennett and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (file photos)

Western Morris County is an important battleground.

At a Mount Olive early voting location Sunday, the Globe found Republicans defending their party’s record while Democrats anticipated gains. Republican voters cited concerns including the economy, immigration and election integrity.

Jeff Van Drew remains a tougher Democratic target

Van Drew’s challenger, Cape May City Mayor Zack Mullock, still faces substantial obstacles despite the high Democratic turnout so far.

Rep Jeff Van Drew (R) and Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock (L) (Getty Images/City of Cape May) Rep Jeff Van Drew (R) and Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock (L) (Getty Images/City of Cape May)

The Cook Political Report moved the district from safe Republican to likely Republican Friday, according to the New Jersey Monitor. That signals increased competition, while still favoring Van Drew.

He won 58% of the vote in both 2022 and 2024. Trump carried the district by 12 points in 2024.

Redistricting added heavily Republican Ocean County communities, and Van Drew also holds substantial fundraising and name-recognition advantages.

However, if Republican voters stay home on Tuesday, Van Drew could be in trouble.

On Tuesday, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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