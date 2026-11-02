Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (file photos) Democrat Rebecca Bennett and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (file photos)

🗳️ Democrats hold big early-ballot advantages in two GOP-held NJ congressional districts, raising hopes of upsets against Kean and Van Drew.

🇺🇸 More than 46 million Americans voted early by Friday morning, surpassing the entire 2022 midterm early-voting total.

🔴 Early-ballot totals reflect party registration, not candidate choices. Republicans traditionally rely more heavily on Election Day turnout.

Democrats are heading into Election Day with big early-voting advantages in two Republican-held New Jersey congressional districts. Through Saturday’s reported figures, registered Democrats had cast 28,884 more advance ballots than Republicans in Tom Kean Jr.’s district and 13,862 more in Jeff Van Drew’s district, according to an analysis reported by the New Jersey Globe. Democratic participation had surpassed the party’s final 2025 advance-voting totals in both districts, while Republicans remained behind last year’s pace. Republicans traditionally rely more heavily on Election Day turnout.

Could that put Van Drew in danger? Democrats hope Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock can deliver a South Jersey upset after the Cook Political Report shifted the race from safe Republican to likely Republican. Van Drew still has substantial advantages in money and name recognition in a district Trump carried by 12 points in 2024. Meanwhile, Kean faces Democrat Rebecca Bennett in a battle where western Morris County could prove critical. Voters interviewed Sunday in Mount Olive voiced sharply different priorities, while a proposed ICE detention facility in neighboring Roxbury has divided Republicans.

The New Jersey battles come amid record early voting nationwide. More than 46 million Americans had cast ballots by Friday morning, exceeding the 45.9 million early votes recorded during the entire 2022 midterm election, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Overall participation is shaping up to match 2018, when turnout reached its highest midterm rate since 1914. The remaining ballots will determine whether that enthusiasm translates into Democratic victories or whether Republicans can close the gap on Election Day.

Toms River via Youtube - Mayor Dan Rodrick and Business Administrator Jon Salanis via Toms River Youtube Toms River via Youtube - Mayor Dan Rodrick and Business Administrator Jon Salanis via Toms River Youtube

⚠️ Toms River Mayor insults a resident during public council meeting and goes viral.

➡️ The council has since passed a 4-3 resolution of no confidence, calling the mayor’s behavior “reprehensible.”

🗳️ Rodrick survived a recall effort this year and is expected to face voters again in 2027.

TOMS RIVER — Recent insults hurled by the township's mayor at a local resident during public comment at a Toms River Township Council meeting have gone viral, far beyond New Jersey.

It was a new fever pitch for Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick, who in January walked out of the year's first council meeting and has been part of multiple shouting matches with other elected officials.

“Did you get a job, yet Dana? Are you still living in the basement at home,” Rodrick fired off at a woman as she stood at the podium at the Oct. 19 meeting, which was live streamed on Youtube.

“I told you to stop sending me this crap,” Toms River resident Dana Tormollan first said, holding a recently received township letter in-hand.

“I live in my own house and pay my own bills, so back off there, jacka**,” she added.

“Get a job — get a job” Rodrick, a 50-year-old married father of two children, repeated.

“You’re collecting benefits on these people’s backs,” Tormollan countered, before telling council members “He’s calm, because he’s a condescending pr*ck.”

The exchange has since been shared and reported on by TMZ, People and the New York Post, among other outlets.

Intersection of Route 130 and Burlington Road in Bordentown Township (Google Maps) Intersection of Route 130 and Burlington Road in Bordentown Township

🚨A teenage girl struck while riding a motorized scooter across Route 130 has died

🚨The girl was flown to a hospital after the crash in Bordentown Township.

🚨Police have not confirmed the circumstances of the crash or if charges were filed

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A teenage girl struck on a motorized scooter by a pickup truck on Friday afternoon has died of her injuries.

Bordentown Township said in a statement Sunday that the girl, who was a student at Bordentown Regional Middle School, died at Cooper University Hospital on Sunday morning.

Her identity was not disclosed.

"Our community is heartbroken, and we are keeping her family, friends, and classmates in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," the township said.

The county Crisis Response Team will be available to students during the week.

6 ABC Action News reported that the teen was hit around 2:30 p.m., in a crosswalk along Route 130, at the intersection of Burlington Road in the Fieldsboro section of Bordentown, while riding with a friend.

Video showed two scooters lying on the road ,and a black Toyota Tacoma that had suffered some damage. A witness told 6 ABC Action News that the pickup driver admitted he wasn't looking.

The girl was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, according to CBS Philadelphia. The other rider was not injured, according to reports.

A QuickChek store is located at the intersection along the southbound lanes of Route 130. The Rising Sun Meadows development sits behind a row of trees along the northbound lanes of the highway.

Forget taking an extra candy bar.

Police say a suspected teenager helped himself to an entire Halloween treat display outside an East Brunswick condominium before another trick-or-treater could enjoy it. Dozens of individually wrapped treat bags disappeared from the Commons at Kingswood Drive around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, shortly after residents left to go trick-or-treating.

A homeowner’s surveillance camera captured the theft. Police released images with the suspect’s face concealed because he is likely a juvenile.

If you can identify him, police would appreciate a call.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By the end of October, the total was well above 14,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 14 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.