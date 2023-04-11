Rutgers Strike Update – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Students scramble to prep for finals as Rutgers strike drags on

Gov. Phil Murphy has demanded a quick end to the Rutgers professors strike, but it is not clear how much progress has been made.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ US finds WSJ reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained

The Biden administration formally determined Monday that a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges has been "wrongfully detained."

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Allergy suffering expected to worsen in NJ in weeks ahead

Some of the more allergenic trees are just getting started with their impacts on allergy sufferers in New Jersey.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 3 injured after wind lifts inflatable amusement ride in Lakewood

Lakewood police said one person on the amusement at an event on Summer Avenue suffered a fractured skull while the others has less severe injuries.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ man shoots woman, cop then kills himself, officials say

Alkabir Boone, who has a history of criminal activity, has been identified as the suspected shooter along Hanover Street in Phillipsburg on Saturday.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.