3 injured after wind lifts inflatable amusement ride in Lakewood, NJ
🔴 The inflatable amusement was at an event on Summer Street
🔴 Three people on the ride were injured
🔴 The wind was blowing out of the southwest at 5-10 mph
LAKEWOOD — An inflatable amusement lifted off the ground Monday afternoon, injuring three people.
Lakewood police Lt. Greg Staffordsmith said one person on the amusement at an event on Summer Avenue suffered a fractured skull while the others has less severe injuries.
The event was a celebration of Chol Hamoed, the period of time between Passover and Sukkot, according to The Lakewood Scoop
Winds were blowing out of the southwest under 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Late Monday afternoon Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 it was still an active scene and was still gathering details.
The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report on this incident.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
