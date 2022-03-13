Rutgers, Seton Hall & St. Peter’s make it to NCAA 2022 Tournament

New Jersey has three teams to root for as the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament kicks off — Seton Hall, St. Peter's and Rutgers Universities all have made it to the "Big Dance."

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were among the last four teams to make it on Sunday, along with Notre Dame, Indiana and Wyoming.

Rutgers and Notre Dame would play Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

As the 15 seed, the Saint Peter's Peacocks would face No. 2 Kentucky on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Seton Hall earned a No. 8 seed and would play on Friday against No. 9 TCU in the South bracket, in San Diego, California.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the New Jersey teams poised to play.

"Congratulations to @RutgersMBB, @SetonHallMBB, and @PeacocksMBB on punching their tickets to #MarchMadness! We’re ready for the big dance," Murphy said on Twitter Sunday evening.

It's the second year in a row for Rutgers — which before 2021, hadn't made it to the NCAA Tournament in 30 years.

St. Peter's is back in the tournament for the first time since 2011.

For the Seton Hall Pirates, this year marks 14 times in program history in the NCAA Tournament, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ