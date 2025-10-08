It’s hard to believe Eric LeGrand is now 35. The former defensive tackle for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights became paralyzed at 20 years old, making a tackle in a game. He fractured his C3 and C4 cervical vertebrae.

He was paralyzed from the neck down.

Eric LeGrand

Hope

Against what medical professionals said he could expect, he has regained movement in his shoulders and sensation throughout his body. He’s made consistent recovery at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, one of the nation’s leaders in spinal cord rehabilitation.

Eric LeGrand

The Battle

Eric LeGrand does not give up. Not only does he keep a better attitude then most fully able-bodied people, and continues to work towards his own recovery, he’s also become an activist to help others.

He started The Eric LeGrand Patriot Saint Foundation, dedicated to helping others with spinal cord injuries.

Eric LeGrand

LeGrand Coffee House

In 2022 Eric opened the LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge. He designed the coffee house to be fully accessible to people in wheelchairs, with the goal of creating a gathering place and a welcoming environment for people with disabilities.

In March 2023 Eric Legrand began a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey company. It is now sold in Kentucky and New Jersey. To honor Eric's Rutgers jersey number 52, $5.20 of every sale goes to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Eric LeGrand

The Latest

Rutgers and Eric LeGrand Bourbon have partnered to deliver a limited-edition bourbon called the “Scarlet Knight Series.” How special is this? Only a few hundred bottles are being sold in liquor stores, bars and restaurants and of course at ericlegrandwhiskey.com.

“The university means so much to me and it’s been great seeing fellow Rutgers fans enjoying our bourbon on game days," said LeGrand. "Now, they can finally have a bourbon that bottles up their pride for the university and can be used to toast on many occasions.”

Bourbob

According to MyCentralJersey.com the new bourbon is “aged for five years and bottled at 92 proof. It comprises a mashbill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% barley.”

It’s said to offer a bold fruit, vanilla taste with a lingering finish. Best of all, it offers what LeGrand himself always offers. Hope.