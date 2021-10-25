Rutgers mandating COVID vaccination for all employees

In order to comply with an executive order handed down by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, Rutgers University is requiring that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

In a message from executive vice president and chief operating officer Antonio Calcado, Rutgers employees were informed that failure to provide proof of full vaccination will result in disciplinary action, possibly termination.

As part of Executive Order 14042, Biden ordered vaccination for employees of contractors who do business with the federal government, like Rutgers. It does not allow these workers to opt for regular testing.

Rutgers said it will consider requests for exemptions, based on medical or religions reasons. Those seeking an exemption must do so by Nov. 8, the university said.

Rutgers, which offers free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals at clinics in Camden, Newark, and Piscataway, noted that employees who wish to meet the deadline must get either their first Moderna vaccine by Oct. 27, their first Pfizer shot by Nov. 3, or their single Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Nov. 24.

Rutgers in March became one of the first institutions in the country to require COVID-19 vaccines for students.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.