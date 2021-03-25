Rutgers will require COVID-19 vaccinations for on-campus students

Rutgers University will require all students taking classes on its campuses starting in September to be vaccinated.

Students will be required to provide proof of vaccination from any vaccine authorized for use in the United States. Students enrolled in an online degree program or participating in fully online or off-campus continuing education programs will be exempt. Students may also request a medical or religious exemption.

Faculty and staff will be strongly urged to get vaccinated but not required.

"The anticipated additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is enabling Rutgers to take steps to protect the health of our academic community and to move toward a full return to our pre-pandemic normal as a vibrant institution in Fall 2021," the school said in a statement on Thursday.

"Most important, a safer Rutgers community supports a safer New Jersey for our families, our friends, and our neighbors across the state," the school said.

The school will also offer campus vaccination clinics for faculty, students and staff as vaccines become available. Until then, the school suggests making arrangements as soon as possible for the vaccine.

The school had previously said it was planning for a full return to in-person learning for the fall semester after most classes were held online. It is not holding in-person commencements for the Class of 2021.

President Joe Biden has encouraged states to open their vaccination requirements as more vaccine becomes available. On Monday, the state of New Jersey expects 267,930 doses of Pfizer, 174,800 of Moderna and 51,700 J&J's Jansen shot, according to state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli

Any New Jersey resident who wants to receive the vaccine should have access by May regardless of medical condition or employment, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

