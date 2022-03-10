Rutgers makes changes to its masking policy starting April 2022

Rutgers University has announced it is making changes to its COVID-19 masking policy.

Effective Monday, April 4, the use of face coverings in offices, conference rooms, research labs, housing, and public spaces in buildings will be optional.

Face coverings are also not required when outdoors on Rutgers property. They are also not required indoors when seated in a private office occupied by one person or at a workstation, provided that the six-foot distancing rule remains in place.

Also according to its website, face coverings will, however, still be required in all teaching spaces, including classrooms, lecture halls, seminar rooms, teaching labs, computer labs, libraries, clinical facilities, and even on buses.

Additionally, masks will continue to be required in student-staff and student-faculty meeting spaces.

As always, the decision for individuals to wear a face-covering in an area of campus that is not mandated is entirely a matter of choice, it reads.

It's also recommended all members of the community should keep a mask in their possession at all times as a precaution.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

