Big-money donors turn on NJ university because of what students are doing

🚫 NJ natives stop donating to Rutgers

🕍 Couple worried about campus antisemitism

💵 Wealthy donors have given generously in past

Two Rutgers University alumni have stopped generous donations to the school amid their concerns over how recent anti-Semitism has been handled on campuses.

Marvin and Eva Schlanger have contributed more than $130,000 to their undergraduate alma mater over the past 10 years, according to tax filings cited in a report by WHHY.

The nonprofit Eva and Marvin Schlanger Family Foundation is based in Florida, where the New Jersey natives now reside.

After the Israel-Hamas war erupted, the Schlangers became troubled over a particular story involving an Orthodox Jewish law school student at Rutgers-Newark, according to the WHYY report.

Rutgers University Law school in Newark (Google Maps) Rutgers University Law school in Newark (Google Maps) loading...

‘Zero due process’

As reported by NorthJersey.com, Yoel Ackerman complained about a video shared to social media by the Rutgers Student Bar Association, which he said was filled with misinformation about the start of the war in October.

Ackerman, a first-year Rutgers Law student, was then the subject of an inquiry into his conduct, during which, he told NorthJersey.com, "I have been given zero due process throughout.”

(Rutgers University) groper arrest (Rutgers University) loading...

A Rutgers spokesperson told the Record and NorthJersey.com that “Rutgers does not comment on the conduct of the internal affairs of student groups.”

Amid the overall investigation, the Student Bar Association was suspended — and then un-suspended — by the university after the association tried to impeach Ackerman, according to the New York Post.

The spokesperson continued that at the university "hatred and bigotry have no place, nor should they have a place anywhere in the world. We believe that antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of identity-based discrimination are unacceptable wherever and whenever they occur."

The same NorthJersey.com report said that college students at Rutgers are among a growing number who have reported seeing an increase in anti-Semitic and volatile behaviors and activities.

On Thursday, a truce was extended for a seventh day.

Bombing has been halted and some humanitarian aid making its way to Gaza, while two more Israeli hostages were released to the Red Cross.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker