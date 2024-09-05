Rutgers campuses see 6 crimes in less than a week

🚓 Four vehicle burglaries in one day

🚓Two different parking lots

🚓Prevention tips from police

NEWARK — Rutgers University Police Department is reporting more crime this week — the latest string of burglaries happening in Newark.

This follows a car theft and robbery on separate Rutgers campuses over the Labor Day weekend.

Investigations are underway into four vehicle burglaries from Wednesday: three incidents inside Parking Lot 1 and one inside Parking Lot 4; all four happened during the overnight in less than an hour.

The thieves shattered windows, and items were stolen, according to Rutgers police; they say descriptions are “limited at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 973-972-6394.

Advice from police

  • remove valuables from vehicle overnight
  • look for parking areas with good lighting
  • always report suspicious activity
