Rutgers police investigate car theft, robbery on 2 campuses

As the fall semester gets underway at many colleges and universities in New Jersey, Rutgers University campus police are investigating two incidents on separate campuses over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

One is a car theft that occurred between 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in a parking lot on the Livingston campus in Piscataway.

Police said the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers, reported that he parked his vehicle for the night in Lot 112A, and when he returned in the morning, the car had been stolen.

The good news is that the Piscataway Township Police Department found the car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

The second incident under investigation by Rutgers police was a robbery on Sunday, Sept. 1 on the New Brunswick campus.

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. near Union Street and Hamilton Street, campus police reported. The victim, who is not affiliated with the university, reported that he was approached by a group who demanded items of value before a fight broke out between them.

The suspects ran from the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

It’s not clear if any of the stolen items were found and returned.

