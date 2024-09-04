Dangerous bacteria discovered in NJ township’s tap water
MOUNT OLIVE — A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Morris County.
Routine tests done Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 led to the discovery of Total Coliform and E.coli, according to the township’s statement.
The affected water systems: Village Green Water System and the Main Water System; specifics within those water systems can be found here.
The water department is actively looking into the root cause — attempting to identify any “sanitary defect.” A flushing of the system and a re-sampling will follow before it’s safe to drink again.
Potable water is available at the area’s senior center, located at 204 Flanders-Drakestown Rd. in Budd Lake.
E.coli
- bacteria
- can cause infection
- different severity depending on the strain
- cramps, diarrhea, nausea
- greatest risk: babies, those with a weaker immune system
When to use boiled water
- water for pets
- food prep
- washing off food
- for ice
- drinking
- brushing teeth
Tap water use
- washing hands
- washing clothes
- showers/bath (not for children/babies)
