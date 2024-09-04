Dangerous bacteria discovered in NJ township&#8217;s tap water

Dangerous bacteria discovered in NJ township’s tap water

Credit: Gary Shannon

💧 Bacteria discovered during routine testing

💧 Looking into the root cause

💧Tap water, boil water guidelines

MOUNT OLIVE — A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Morris County.

Source: Getty Images/ThinkStock
loading...

Routine tests done Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 led to the discovery of Total Coliform and E.coli, according to the township’s statement.

The affected water systems: Village Green Water System and the Main Water System; specifics within those water systems can be found here.

Credit: Manjurul
loading...

The water department is actively looking into the root cause — attempting to identify any “sanitary defect.” A flushing of the system and a re-sampling will follow before it’s safe to drink again.

SEE MORE: NJ police department has your back when on vacation

Potable water is available at the area’s senior center, located at 204 Flanders-Drakestown Rd. in Budd Lake.

E.coli

  • bacteria
  • can cause infection
  • different severity depending on the strain
  • cramps, diarrhea, nausea
  • greatest risk: babies, those with a weaker immune system

When to use boiled water

  • water for pets
  • food prep
  • washing off food
  • for ice
  • drinking
  • brushing teeth
Credit: TatyanaGl
loading...

Tap water use

  • washing hands
  • washing clothes
  • showers/bath (not for children/babies)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM