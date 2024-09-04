Dangerous bacteria discovered in NJ township’s tap water

💧 Bacteria discovered during routine testing

💧 Looking into the root cause

💧Tap water, boil water guidelines

MOUNT OLIVE — A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Morris County.

Routine tests done Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 led to the discovery of Total Coliform and E.coli, according to the township’s statement.

The affected water systems: Village Green Water System and the Main Water System; specifics within those water systems can be found here.

The water department is actively looking into the root cause — attempting to identify any “sanitary defect.” A flushing of the system and a re-sampling will follow before it’s safe to drink again.

Potable water is available at the area’s senior center, located at 204 Flanders-Drakestown Rd. in Budd Lake.

E.coli

bacteria

can cause infection

different severity depending on the strain

cramps, diarrhea, nausea

greatest risk: babies, those with a weaker immune system

When to use boiled water

water for pets

food prep

washing off food

for ice

drinking

brushing teeth

Tap water use

washing hands

washing clothes

showers/bath (not for children/babies)

