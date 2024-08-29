NJ police department has your back when on vacation

🏠 Boots-on-the-ground approach

🏠 Popular resource this summer

🏠 Other safety tips from the police department

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Ring cameras are widely seen in neighborhoods, but there’s nothing like having an in-person presence.

No, I’m not saying you should never leave the house.

But when you do, and if you live in Gloucester County, the Washington Township Police Department has your back.

The department has a year-round “Vacation Watch Program” — a boots-on-the-ground approach to check on residents’ homes.

“Physically check the doors, check the gates, check the windows, make sure the house is secure,” Chief Patrick Gurcsik said when talking about the scope of the program to CBS News Philadelphia.

This summer alone, close to 200 homeowners have registered for the program, according to the department’s Facebook.

Homeowners can fill out this form to add their property to the program; the department asks the form to be sent in at least seven days prior to the desired state date.

Some safety tips from the department

  • Leave emergency phone number with a neighbor
  • Stop mail deliveries
  • Have someone take care of the lawn
  • Set some appliances on a timer to act like someone is home

