Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood

A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.

The closures are necessary for water main relocation, the NJDOT said.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day.

Will there be detours?

Detours will be in effect overnight. For Route 9 southbound between Cox Cro Road and Church Road, motorists will be directed to turn right on Cox Cro Road. From there, drivers will then need to turn left onto Whitesville Road/CR 571 and then turn left onto Stevens Road back to Route 9.

For Route 9 northbound between Church Road and Cox Cro Road, motorists will be directed to turn right onto Church Road. Turn left onto Old Freehold Road. Then, turn left onto Cox Cro Road and back to Route 9.

The $48.5 million pavement preservation and congestion relief project will resurface about seven miles of Route 9 in both directions between Indian Head Road in Toms River and 2nd Street in Lakewood, according to the NJDOT.

The project will also widen signalized intersections and add two new signals at Oak Street and the Broadway/Chateau Drive intersections in Lakewood, according to the NJDOT.

Pedestrian safety improvements, according to the NJDOT, include the installation of 1.6 miles of new sidewalks, the reconstruction of almost 6 miles of sidewalks, and the installation of hundreds of ADA-compliant ramps.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website for information.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

