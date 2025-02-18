Collapsing interstate highway in NJ could be closed for weeks

⭕ Part of Route 80 in Wharton could be closed for another 3 weeks

⭕ The highway was built over old mineshafts

⭕ DOT is exploring the mineshafts to avoid future road collapses

WHARTON — The eastbound lanes of Route 80 are expected to remain closed for at least another three weeks to get to the root cause of two sinkholes that have opened up in the past two months.

The first sinkhole opened up the day after Christmas in the right shoulder and right lane near Exit 34 in Wharton and was repaired within a week. A second sinkhole formed about 75 feet away in the center lane on Feb. 10. Engineers are studying the stability of dozens of abandoned mines under the roadway.

"Unfortunately, when you build a highway over a mine, this is the kind of stuff that happens over time. They continue to work quickly and safely out there around the clock but this is going to take some time to locate not only the extent of the current sinkhole but also other mineshafts that are creating voids under the road that will cause future problems," state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, said on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday.

Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton Abandoned mines in North Jersey. Arrow points to Route 80 in Wharton (NJDEP/Canva) loading...

Bucco: 'We've got to get this done right'

Bucco said crews are drilling and grouting 91 locations on the eastbound side of the highway and have yet to extensively test the west side. Depending on the weather and what engineers find, the project could last longer than three weeks. He is also concerned about the impact of a prolonged closure on surrounding roads like Routes 10 and 46.

"Our main objective is to make sure that people are safe, both those doing the work and those traveling on the roadway. We've got to get this done right," Bucco said.

Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris told TAP into Roxbury that more pavement collapsed when a machine being used to probe under the pavement partially fell into an underground cavity.

The New Jersey DOT is expected to provide an update on the progress on Tuesday afternoon.

