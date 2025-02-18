No more taxes, says Democrat who wants to be new NJ governor

☑️ Steve Sweeney pledged not to raise taxes if elected governor

☑️ Five other Democrats are running in the June 10 primary

☑️ 'We need to spend less' Sweeney said

Democratic candidate for governor Steve Sweeney took a "no new taxes" pledge during an interview with New Jersey 101.5 Monday morning.

While discussing the need for leadership that doesn't pass on "the tough things," the former Senate president said his administration would "constantly take on the hard things."

"By the way, no more taxes. Stop raising taxes and find solutions to cost. It's the easy way. Eric, everyone is always looking how we can find more revenue to spend more. We need to spend less," Sweeney told morning host Eric Scott.

ALSO READ: Car crash wreaks havoc on a NJ boardwalk

NJ gubernatorial candidates, from left to right: Republican Jack Ciattarelli, Democrat Steven Fulop, Republican Bill Spadea, Democrat Sean Spiller, Democrat Steve Sweeney (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) NJ gubernatorial candidates, from left to right: Republican Jack Ciattarelli, Democrat Steven Fulop, Republican Bill Spadea, Democrat Sean Spiller, Democrat Steve Sweeney (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Sweeney: No new taxes or raising old ones

Scott asked Sweeney to clarify if this was his "George Bush moment" harkening back to President George HW Bush's pledge at the 1988 Republican convention to "read my lips. No new taxes."

Bush failed to keep his promise and raised multiple taxes in a budget reconciliation bill in 1990.

Sweeney said he supports no new taxes or raising the percentage on existing taxes. He said that during his time as Senate president, he eliminated the tax on senior retirement income, the estate tax, and helped establish the lowest tax rate on sports betting in the country.

According to taxfoundation.com, Iowa and Nevada have the lowest rate at 6.75%. New Jersey's rate is 14.25%.

Six candidates are part of the crowded Democratic field for governor. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 12th District, and teachers union president Sean Spiller along with Sweeney will be on the primary ballot June 10.

On the Republican side, two-time former gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, longtime New Jersey 101.5 host Bill Spadea, former state Sen. Ed Durr, and state Sen. Jon Bramnick are competing for the nomination.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander