Route 1 in South Brunswick, NJ closed after dump truck crashes over barrier
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A dump truck that went over the dividing barrier closed both directions of Route 1 during the Friday morning commute.
Trucker Osmal Perez, 31 of Paterson, was heading north near New Road just before 6 a.m. when he slowed to avoid hitting a vehicle stopping in front of him, Deputy Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5.
Perez cut the wheel, sending his truck onto the concrete divider and the other side of the highway.
Perez was not injured in the crash.
The crash also caused a 75-gallon fuel leak, which was cleaned up by a hazardous material team, according to Ryan.
Route 1 southbound was reopened around 8:45 a.m. but southbound remained closed.
There were also delays on Route 522, New Road, and Ridge Road during the commute as drivers tried to avoid the closure point.
