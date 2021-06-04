Route 1 in South Brunswick, NJ closed after dump truck crashes over barrier

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A dump truck that went over the dividing barrier closed both directions of Route 1 during the Friday morning commute.

Trucker Osmal Perez, 31 of Paterson, was heading north near New Road just before 6 a.m. when he slowed to avoid hitting a vehicle stopping in front of him, Deputy Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5.

Perez cut the wheel, sending his truck onto the concrete divider and the other side of the highway.

Perez was not injured in the crash.

The crash also caused a 75-gallon fuel leak, which was cleaned up by a hazardous material team, according to Ryan.

Route 1 southbound was reopened around 8:45 a.m. but southbound remained closed.

There were also delays on Route 522, New Road, and Ridge Road during the commute as drivers tried to avoid the closure point.

Dump truck crash on Route 1 in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.