BORDENTOWN — A popular Burlington County pizzeria is closing its doors after 50 years due to its owner’s death.

Rosario’s Pizza at 248 Route 130 South in Bordentown, which opened in 1972, announced that today, April 19, 2023, would be its last day of service.

The pizzeria’s longtime owner, Salvatore Ruggeri, passed away in November and was considered a beloved fixture in the community, according to a report in The Burlington Times.

“After 50 years of serving the Bordentown community, Rosario’s Pizza will be closing its doors. We want to thank you all for your patronage and love and support through the years. Sal’s legacy will always be remembered and this community was an integral part of our family and we appreciate all of you,” a Facebook post read.

One of Ruggeri’s two daughters, Jenny Yelle tells The Times it was a family decision to close at this time.

There have been many Facebook comments from customers saying how much they are going to miss Rosario’s.

One wrote, “It was the best place to hang out and it has had and always be the best pizza around these parts.” ‘

“Thank you for the memories. Use to eat there growing up and all thru high-school and years after till we moved away. Best wishes in ur future endeavors,” another person wrote.

