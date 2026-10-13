An Ocean County coffee shop that is known for focusing on community wellness, health, and faith has unfortunately made the decision to close its doors.

Rooted Coffee in Bayville, NJ, named for its mission of being rooted in faith, has announced that they will end their time in the Garden State.

rootedcoffeenj via Instagram rootedcoffeenj via Instagram

In a post on their Instagram page, the staff wrote:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Rooted has made the difficult decision that we are no longer able to continue our business at this time.

rootedcoffeenj via Instagram rootedcoffeenj via Instagram

We want to thank you for being a part of the community that has been built thus far. We look forward to serving up your favorite Rooted drinks throughout the rest of October and we can’t wait to see you from now until then.

Patrons both human and pup will miss the cafe. My colleague Buehler, for one, is devastated at the loss of a local gem. The loss in the community is sure to be palpable.

rootedcoffeenj via Instagram rootedcoffeenj via Instagram

Rooted Coffee’s last day of business is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. That means there is still some time to grab a cup of their tea, matcha, cold brew, or some heavenly baked goods.

Rooted Coffee is located at 155 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈