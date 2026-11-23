You can cut your own Christmas tree at dozens of family farms across New Jersey, and most of them open for the season on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

My family has done it for as long as I can remember.

When the kids were little, right up until a few years ago when they were all home, it was a whole thing. We'd pile into the car like we always have and hop on the wagon that takes you out to the trees. Then everybody would gather around while I got down on my knees with the saw.

After that, we'd sit around the fire most farms have and sip hot chocolate.

That's me under the tree with the saw, while my family looks on. (Photo by Steve Johnson) That's me under the tree with the saw, while my family looks on. (Photo by Steve Johnson)

The great cedar caper

The tradition goes back to when I was a kid in Mays Landing.

Being Pineys and all, we had cedar trees everywhere. My dad thought it would be cool to cut down our own, so for a few years, that's what we did.

There was a field at the corner of Cologne Avenue and Route 40 where we'd go to cut down a wild one. My younger brothers and I never gave a thought to the fact that we might be on private property.

One year, we found our tree. When it came down, my brother and I shouted, "Timber!"

My dad looked at us, grabbed the tree and said, "Run!"

That's when it hit us. We may have been poaching.

People thought it was a little odd that we used a Jersey cedar as a Christmas tree. I loved it.

The part I feel bad about

These days, I feel guilty for a different reason.

That tree sat in that field for years, earning its growth through every kind of weather. Then I come along, saw it down, bring it into a warm house where it dries out, and eventually kick it to the curb.

It doesn't sound very nice when you put it that way.

But we'd have it no other way. And Alstede Farms makes a good point on its website: a real tree from the farm supports the environment and the local community.

And for the record, during my time as a dad, there was never any poaching. There are plenty of legit Christmas tree farms in New Jersey.

Start with Jen's list

My colleague Jen Ursillo already did the heavy lifting. She found the best Christmas tree farm in every one of New Jersey's 21 counties. If you want the full statewide list, start there.

Here are a few of my picks, north to south, for the wagon-ride, fire-pit kind of day.

Where can I cut my own tree in North Jersey?

Evergreen Valley Christmas Tree Farm, Washington (Warren County)

A 145-acre, third-generation family farm with wagon rides and hot chocolate, according to Explore Warren.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Black Friday

Alstede Farms, Chester (Morris County)

A tractor-drawn wagon ride with holiday music takes you up to the farm's Christmas Tree Barn, where you can warm up with free hot chocolate or cider, according to the farm.

Hours: Cut-your-own reopens in late November. Check the farm's website for dates.

Glenview Farm, Blairstown (Warren County)

A family-run farm on the Kittatinny Mountain range, with trees from 5 to 14 feet.

Hours: Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting Black Friday

Where can I cut my own tree in Central Jersey?

Spruce Goose Christmas Tree Farm, Chesterfield (Burlington County)

Family-owned since 1987. Free tree wagons, saws, netting and shaking, according to the farm.

Hours: Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 20

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm, Manalapan (Monmouth County)

About 50,000 trees. Stay after dark for the Village at Anne Ellen light show.

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December

Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop, Allentown (Monmouth County)

Family-owned, with a cut-your-own field up to 14 feet.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23

Where can I cut my own tree in South Jersey?

Hall Family Christmas Tree Farm, Mullica Hill (Gloucester County)

One of our family's stops. You wander the fields to pick your tree, from 5 to 18 feet: Douglas fir, blue spruce or concolor fir. Then they cut it, net it and tie it to your car, according to the farm's listing. It opens for tree tagging the Saturday before Thanksgiving and closes Christmas Eve.

Info: 856-457-0898

Dupras' Evergreen Acres, Mays Landing (Atlantic County)

My hometown farm, and yes, it was started by another Mays Landing Mike. Michael Dupras planted the first trees as a 4-H project in 1966 and sold his first ones in 1972, according to the farm. No running required.

Hours: Black Friday and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 20

Eisele's Christmas Tree Farm, Petersburg (Cape May County)

A family farm with about 8,000 trees.

Hours: Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 21

Hours for Evergreen Valley, Glenview, Anne Ellen, Keris, Dupras' and Eisele's are from The Record.

The whole crew at the Christmas tree farm a few years ago. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson) The whole crew at the Christmas tree farm a few years ago. (Photo courtesy of EJ Johnson)

Before you go

Many farms close early once they sell out, and some take cash only. Call or check the farm's website or Facebook page before you head out.

And bring the whole family. That's the best part.

So, does your family cut its own tree, or are you a tree lot or artificial family?