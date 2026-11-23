New Jersey has a long history of amazing local businesses that should be celebrated, and here’s one of them.

Great New Jersey Local Businesses

One thing that New Jersey is known for is its sense of community, and that feeling stems from some of the great local businesses in our communities that have been around for a very long time.

I was thinking about this as I was shopping for Christmas decorations, as I always do at Butler's Pharmacy in Point Pleasant. It’s one of my favorite stores in the whole state.

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In addition to the pharmacist I’ve known and trusted for years, Butler's offers everything from gifts to cards to daily necessities in one convenient location.

Butler's Pharmacy, Point Pleasant, NJ

And this incredible place has been around for a very long time. How long? I did some research.

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According to the Butler's Pharmacy website, this business has been around since the mid 1950's, and has been a staple in the community for that whole time.

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From the time Edward A. Butler opened the doors in 1955 up until today, residents have been relying on Butler's Pharmacy for the medication, advice, and products crucial to daily life.

Old Fashioned Personal Service At Butler Pharmacy

My favorite thing about Butler's Pharmacy is the old-fashioned, old-school personal service they provide. It’s something that’s getting rarer in the business world each year.

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Maybe it’s time you visit Butler's Pharmacy and check it out for yourself. It’s on Bridge Avenue, in Point Pleasant.

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