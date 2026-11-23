As we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving, there’s still so much that needs to be done. Trips to the supermarket, the prepping, the cooking, and everything else on your list to help make the holiday just right.

And while it may seem like we have a lot more time to get everything ready, before you know it, the family will be gathering, a little football will be watched, and it’ll be time for everyone to gather around the table to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

When Should Thanksgiving Dinner Be Served: New Jersey Decides

It’ll be here before you know it! But the big question is what time does New Jersey actually sit down to eat Thanksgiving dinner?

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We recently asked that very question on the show. Martha Stewart recommends 2 o’clock as the ideal time for families to gather around the table to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal.

I thought that was a little too early, with 4 o’clock being a much better time, in my opinion. But Lou felt 2:30 is the ideal time. So we asked what you guys thought, and so many of you weighed in on when Thanksgiving dinner should actually be served.

Averaging Your Answers Gave New Jersey A Thanksgiving Time

And while many of you said you didn’t want to eat too early, or you would be hungry again later in the evening. Others said eating too late isn’t a good idea either, especially with so many people traveling on Thanksgiving. Nobody wants to sit down to eat and have a 2 hour drive right after!

All very good points.

So, we took all of your recommendations and averaged them together to come up with what New Jersey thinks is the ideal time to sit down and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

That time turned out to be 3:17 pm.

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