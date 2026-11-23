✈️ ICE detained Princeton neuroscience Ph.D. student Eva Yi Xie at Reagan National Airport after she presented research at a conference.

⚖️ A federal judge ordered ICE to keep Xie in the Eastern District of Virginia while her lawyers challenge her detention.

📅 Xie’s attorney says her immigration court date is set for January 2028.

Eva Yi Xie presented her neuroscience research at a conference in Washington on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, the Princeton University Ph.D. student was in ICE custody. Her lawyer says her immigration court date is in January 2028. That’s more than a year away.

Xie, a third-year doctoral student, was detained at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. She was planning to take a domestic flight to San Francisco, her boyfriend told The Daily Princetonian. ICE first held her in Chantilly. By Saturday, the agency’s detainee locator listed her at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, the student newspaper reported.

Eva Yi Xie was detained at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (Getty Images) Eva Yi Xie was detained at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (Getty Images)

What DHS and Xie’s lawyer say about her asylum case

Xie was 14 when she came to the United States from China with her parents in March 2016. The Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Princetonian she was admitted temporarily and stayed past her Sept. 15, 2016, departure deadline.

Her attorney, Kerry Doyle, says Xie’s parents applied for asylum on her behalf within a year of arriving. That application is still pending and has been referred to immigration court. Doyle also says Xie has a valid work permit. DHS says a pending asylum application does not confer legal immigration status. Xie graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and went to MIT before coming to Princeton.

A federal judge sets a deadline in the ICE detention case

There are two court proceedings that are connected to Xie's case.

The immigration case involves Xie’s asylum claim. In federal court, her lawyers are challenging whether ICE can lawfully keep her in custody.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga barred ICE from moving Xie outside the Eastern District of Virginia without another court order. He gave the government until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond to her lawyers’ petition. That puts the question of her detention before a judge well ahead of the January 2028 date in immigration court.

The immigration court backlog tops 3 million cases

The national numbers help put that 2028 date in perspective. Immigration courts had more than 3 million pending cases at the end of September, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. About 2.26 million people in that backlog had already filed asylum applications and were waiting for a hearing or a decision. The Justice Department says immigration courts completed nearly 974,000 cases in fiscal year 2026.

New Jersey’s two U.S. senators are both working on Xie's case. Sen. Andy Kim’s office told The Daily Princetonian it was in direct contact with Xie. Sen. Cory Booker said his office had contacted ICE and was waiting for an explanation of why she was detained.

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