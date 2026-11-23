Jefferson now has 3 sinkholes near Route 15, no reopening date
🚧 Two more sinkholes opened Sunday a few dozen yards from the first one near Weldon Road, the mayor says.
❗ Crews filled the first sinkhole over the weekend, but tests found more voids beneath Route 15, the mayor says.
➡️ More geotechnical testing is expected Monday, and officials can't say when Route 15 North will reopen.
JEFFERSON — Two more sinkholes have opened in Jefferson, and more testing is expected Monday as commuters wait to learn how long Route 15 North and the Weldon Road Bridge will stay closed.
On Sunday, Mayor Eric Wilsusen announced two more sinkholes had opened up only a few dozen yards from the first. And tests have found more "voids" beneath Route 15, with more geotechnical testing expected Monday, the mayor said.
The first sinkhole opened Friday morning next to the Weldon Road Bridge over Route 15, according to Wilsusen. State Department of Transportation officials closed the bridge and the northbound lanes of the highway for emergency repairs amid fears the hole could impact the bridge's integrity.
Crews filled that sinkhole with large stones and concrete over the weekend, according to DOT officials. They said there's an abandoned mine in the area that could have caused the hole.
Wilsusen said he lives in Shawnee and fully understands the frustration of residents forced to add miles to their commutes.
"Our goal remains the same: Reopen Route 15 North and the Weldon Road Bridge as quickly as possible, but only when engineers determine it is safe to do so," Wilsusen said.
Radar and sensors are being used to map the ground under Route 15
According to state officials, investigations using ground-penetrating radar, boring tests, and Multichannel Analysis of Surface Waves are underway. This data will also be useful to design repairs, officials said.
Wilsusen said it's promising that monitoring sensors had not picked up any movement in the area as of Sunday evening.
Still, the mayor said it's too early to determine when Route 15 North and Weldon Road will reopen.
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