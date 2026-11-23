Let me start by saying I love living in New Jersey. Having said that, there are some things about this state that drive me crazy.

The Things About New Jersey That Drive Me Crazy

I wouldn’t trade New Jersey for anything. I love the Jersey Shore. I love the people, and I love the food, but I don’t love everything about the Garden State.

Someone asked me to think about the things that drive me crazy about New Jersey, and before I got into deep thought, things were popping into my mind.

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So I thought I'd put together a list of the five things about New Jersey that drive me crazy. Let’s see how many of them you agree with.

The 5 Things About New Jersey That Drive Me Crazy

Let’s start with the obvious. It’s time to talk about driving in New Jersey. And in particular, let’s focus on the aggressive drivers all around us. I am literally sick of having to drive so defensively just to get where I want to go safely.

Read More: New Jersey Drivers Named America's Worst - Here's Why

And then there’s the price tags. Nothing, and I mean nothing, is cheap in New Jersey. It’s like everything has a luxury tax just for the privilege of living in the Garden State.

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No one likes the congestion in New Jersey, but my focus is going to be on the supermarket parking lots in the Garden State. This is the place we all go to lose our minds, patience, and kindness.

More Things To Be Sick Of About New Jersey

Now I’d like to flip the calendar to the summer months in New Jersey. There is nothing I love more than the Jersey Shore. There is nothing I hate more than looking for a summer parking space at the beach and then having to pay to get on the beach.

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And rounding out the top five, I’d like to get back into the car and ask nice New Jersey residents why they change so much when they get behind the wheel. Perfectly wonderful neighbors turn into absolute idiots behind the wheel right before our eyes.

I’m not going anywhere. I love the Garden State, but those are five things. I hope will change someday.

10 common complaints we have about New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark