Rocket launch visible in NJ sending 2 satellites into orbit

🚀 A rocket launch will be visible from NJ on Saturday if the weather allows

🚀 The launch is sending two high-tech satellites into orbit

🚀 Rocket Labs is also live-streaming the launch if clouds get in the way

It's a flip of a coin whether New Jersey residents will have a clear view of a rocket sending two satellites into space this weekend.

The launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, with a launch window set for between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. But this two-hour launch window could move if the weather doesn't cooperate.

Also dependent on the weather is how visible the 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will be to people watching the skies in New Jersey. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said with mixed weather expected earlier in the day, it's unlikely that skies between the Garden State and Virginia will be "crystal clear." But all hope is not lost.

Where the Mar. 11 launch will be visible, depending on time and area. (NASA Wallops Flight Facility) Where the Mar. 11 launch will be visible, depending on time and area. (NASA Wallops Flight Facility) loading...

"Skies will start to slowly clear after snow and rain ends around midday Saturday," Zarrow said. "But there will be breaks here in the cloud cover - let's call it 'partly cloudy.' So there is a chance New Jerseyans can catch a glimpse."

This is the second launch of an Electron rocket from Wallops. The first occurred earlier this year on Jan. 24.

According to Rocket Labs, the launch is dubbed “Stronger Together.” It will send two 100-kg class satellites into low Earth orbit for Cabella Space.

The second Electron rocket launch from Wallops is set for Mar. 11, 2023. (Rocket Lab) The second Electron rocket launch from Wallops is set for Mar. 11, 2023. (Rocket Lab) loading...

"Capella Space SAR satellites can gather images of Earth any time of day, in any weather and penetrate conditions including clouds, fog, smog, darkness and smoke," a press release from Rocket Labs said.

A live stream of the upcoming launch will begin around 40 minutes before the launch window opens. The live stream is available by clicking here.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

