Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment

ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain.

Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on Friday after being suspended without pay since July.

The massive, year-long theft was uncovered after Motorola contacted the police department that month, about servicing an apparently stolen radio, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Robbinsville Township Police Chief Michael Polaski announced on Friday.

He has been charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering.

Coran had been employed by the Robbinsville Township Police Department as a communications officer since 2002 — even being named dispatcher of the year in 2018.

Eric Coran, accused of massive theft from Robbinsville Police Department (Robbinsville Township Police via Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton Facebook) Eric Coran, accused of massive theft from Robbinsville Police Department (Robbinsville Township Police via Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton Facebook) loading...

His responsibilities included purchasing, ordering, programming, and maintaining police equipment including police radios, emergency lights, sirens and controllers.

Investigation revealed that for an entire year, starting in July 2021, Coran abused his position by changing purchase orders issued by the township to make unauthorized purchases for his own use, Onofri said.

At least some of the unauthorized purchases were made using the township’s Amazon account.

Coran then sold various police radios, emergency lights, sirens and controllers online, using an alias and mailing them through the U.S. postal service with his Medford home as a return address, according to police.

The investigation also revealed Coran worked to cover his “tracks,” by using the credentials of both Chief Polaski and Robbisnville Police Chief Christopher Nitti without authorization — to access and make alterations in a software program used by the Township of Robbinsville for budgeting and financial purposes.

“Eric was a long-time, trusted employee serving 21 years with the police department. He was an important member of the team,” Chief Polaski said. “We were both shocked and disappointed to learn that this had been going on.”

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said that the accusations show an “unfathomable breach of trust by a long-time employee” and that the town already has moved to try and prevent such theft in the future.

“We talk all the time about owning our mistakes, and Robbinsville Township today is staying true to that and walking the walk. Our Police Department uncovered this alleged scheme, and it has already taken several proactive steps, featuring multiple layers of increased accountability, to help ensure this never happens again,” Fried said in a written statement.

“At the end of the day this was not only outstanding police work, but outstanding police work under the tremendous strain of having to investigate one of their own,” he continued, while apologizing to residents “for not catching this sooner.”

The town would be submitting a claim to its insurance carrier to get the entire amount of $250,000 reimbursed, the mayor said.

“No one is above the law, especially public servants,” Onofri said. “Individuals who abuse their positions and violate public trust should be prepared to face the consequences.”

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Coran, pending trial.

If convicted on the second-degree crime of money laundering, alone, Coran faces 5 to 10 years in state prison — to run consecutive to any term if convicted of the theft charges, plus a $200,000 fine.

He would also be subject to a $500,000 anti-money laundering profiteering penalty.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

