NJ cops: Guardian wasn’t feeding children, and a 5-year-old died

🚨Police were called after a 5-year-old girl passed out

🚨A guardian was charged with 4 counts of endangerment

🚨Other children in the home

ROBBINSVILLE — The death of a 5-year-old girl at a Mercer County housing complex is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robbinsville police went to a unit at the Freedom Village development located across from the municipal complex Sunday night after a child had passed out. According to the complaint in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the girl was hospitalized for malnourishment and later died.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The complaint states Raphaelle Register, 36, had a legal duty for the care of two 5-year-old girls, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old. Register’s relationship to the children was not disclosed.

Four counts of child endangerment

Register was arrested on Monday and charged with four counts of second-degree endangerment and abuse for failing to adequately feed and nourish the two youngest children, provide access to necessary medical treatment and leaving the children unattended, according to the complaint.

CBS Philadelphia, which was first to report on the girl's death, said an eviction notice was on the door of Register's door.

An autopsy was performed on Monday. A cause and manner of death are pending additional testing and investigation.

