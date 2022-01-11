Pulled over in Brick, NJ for cutting off drivers — then busted on drug charges

An aggressive driver continuously cutting people off as she drove along Beaverson Boulevard was pulled over for her road rage but was served additional charges after police found drugs in the car.

Brick police said detectives from their Street Crimes Unit saw the car on Dec. 31 around noon and pulled the vehicle over the near Shorrock Street and Route 70 intersection by the border near Lakewood.

When detectives stopped the vehicle, they found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in possession of 25-year old Joseph Catanzaro of Barnegat, who was the passenger in the vehicle, police said.

In an effort to avoid charges, Catanzaro allegedly provided police with false information, they said.

He was charged on a warrant with possession of crack, methadone, paraphernalia and hindering apprehension and then brought to the Ocean County Jail.

The driver who was cutting people off in Brick, Adrianna Buttacavoli, 19, Barnegat, was also found with drugs in the form of Xanax pills and paraphernalia.

In all, she was charged with careless driving for cutting people off and then charged with possession of Xanax, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle for the drugs in the car.

Following her arrest, Buttacavoli was released on a summons.

12 Times Drugs Hurt Our NJ Communities

Ten times drunk driving changed New Jersey Lives Forever