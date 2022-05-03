River Edge, NJ woman charged with 3-month-old baby boy’s murder

RIVER EDGE — A 32-year-old borough woman has been charged with murder, stemming from the recent death of a newborn baby boy.

Sun Min Grace Yoo Chan was arrested on Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

In addition to murder, the married educational counselor also faces second-degree counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The relationship between Chan and the newborn was not immediately disclosed by authorities.

River Edge police received a 911 call on the morning of March 29, reporting an infant not breathing.

Officers found a 3-month-old unresponsive male baby. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on April 1.

Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the River Edge Police Department found that Chan had assaulted the newborn on multiple occasions, including the day he stopped breathing — ultimately causing his death.

Chan was being held at the Bergen County Jail, pending her first court appearance.

