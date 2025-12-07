Heads up, New Jersey, as this recall may be affecting you. Especially if you have kids at home as this is a popular snack food both at home and at school.

According to fda.gov, Mondelēz Global LLC recently announced "a voluntary recall of 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and sold in" eight states, which includes New Jersey.

The other states affected in this recall include New York, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma. If you recently purchased RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, here's what you need to look for.

RITZ Peanut Butter Recall Details

The problem isn't due to the main package. Rather, it's the individual packs inside the box where the error is. The individually wrapped packs may not be labelled correctly.

Packs that may be labelled as cheese sandwiches may contain peanut butter, which can cause a severe allergic reaction to those who are allergic to peanut butter. The retail UPC on the boxes affected is 44000 07584 2 with a best buy date from Jan. 8, 2026 through Jan. 15, 2026.

Here's a look at the affected product (see the pics below).

What other products are affected?

As of Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, the above products and descriptions are the only ones affected. Should the recall get expanded, it'll be noted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations website.

Again, the box of 20 individually wrapped peanut butter crackers that may contain incorrect cheese labels are sold in New Jersey supermarkets and stores, and can affect those with severe peanut butter allergies.

According to fda.gov, affected "consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET". More on the RITZ cracker recall can be found here.

