Right now, New Jerseyans are more divided than ever

The intensity of division within families and between friends seemed to become more intense in 2020. There was a big presidential election and a pandemic where people were divided over vaccines and masks.

There were also racial tensions that the country hadn’t seen in a couple of generations. There were public service announcements about how to talk to family members at Thanksgiving and other holidays.

But right now, this week in New Jersey and exclusively in New Jersey, people in this state are totally divided. There’s no convincing the other side to come to your side. There is no list of facts or statistics that will change anyone’s mind. It’s embedded deep within the soul of the people on either side.

And yes, yes, there are good people on both sides. I’m not talking about the election. I’m talking about the Phillies versus the Mets.

This brings up the age-old discussion of North Jersey versus South Jersey and is there a Central Jersey?

Well, I just smacked myself in the face for having to repeat this for the umpteenth time, but here goes. Yes, there is a Central Jersey, but it belongs to North Jersey.

This week, it is clear as ever that everyone who lives in “Central Jersey” is rooting for the New York Mets with rare exception. Everyone in South Jersey, again with rare exception, is rooting for the Phillies.

Central Jersey, like North Jersey, is in the New York media market. Anything south of the fuzzy line that goes along 195 and dips down to LBI, that is South Jersey and is a part of the Philadelphia media market.

So, since it seems to be the law to say there IS a Central Jersey (and I believe there is), Central and North Jersey are for the Mets (if they’re not Yankees fans), and below that aforementioned fuzzy line, with no exception, except for those rooting for outside teams, they are rooting for the Phillies.

Since it’s sports and not politics, this seems to be a much more lighthearted disagreement. Unless you’re in the stands of Citizens Bank Park wearing a Mets jersey and likewise if you’re at Citi Field wearing a Phillies jersey.

By the way, both fan bases think the other fan base is a bunch of lowlife animals, haha. I’m enjoying the hell out of it. Hope you are, too.

