One of the best spots in New Jersey for fall family fun
Here in the Garden State, we are blessed to have some great farm markets and family entertainment farms. A few years back we started leading the way in something called "agritainment."
It's a type of farm tourism that combines entertainment and education and provides visitors with an interactive farm experience. One of the best spots for that is Indian Acres Tree Farm in Medford, Burlington County.
It's a family-run operation that started as a Christmas Tree farm but has evolved into much more. What makes this place different from some of the other places that offer similar activities is the downhome family-friendly environment.
We took a trip there in early October during the week when the crowds are much smaller and there's plenty of space for the kids to enjoy everything this place has to offer.
From haystack maze to the variety of playground activities to pumpkin picking and a huge corn maze Indian Acres is a great place to check out this time of year. They offer some great nighttime fun now with a great wagon ride to their private bonfire spot on the farm.
They host birthday parties and school tours as well. The staff is super friendly and there definitely is a family feel to this hidden gem. This is a great time to year to check out Indian Acres Tree Farm in Medford, New Jersey.
