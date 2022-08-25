RIDGEFIELD PARK — A village resident has been arrested after local police contacted Bergen County authorities with information about multiple sexual assaults of a child under the age of 16.

That juvenile was described as a relative of Jose Patricio-Manzano, 39, who is currently employed as a janitor, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Patricio-Manzano was taken into custody Tuesday in Paramus, and remains lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance in the county seat of Hackensack.

The release did not detail what relation Patricio-Manzano, who is married, is to the child, nor specifically how many incidents are alleged, except to say more than one.

All encounters are said to have occurred within Ridgefield Park.

Patricio-Manzano is charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

