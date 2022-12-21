University in New Jersey announces ‘social media’ as new major

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Creating an advertising campaign that's actually successful on Facebook or TikTok, or communicating with consumers on these kinds of platforms, takes far more than knowledge than hashtags and demographics.

In fact, one may need to devote a good portion of their college education to the topic in order to master the techniques necessary for a successful career in the field.

In its ongoing effort to stay aligned with what's in demand, Rider University has announced "Social Media Strategies" as a new major for current and incoming students.

"If universities aren't nimble like this and actually look to see what students are looking for in a college career, we'd be in trouble," Kelly Bidle, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, told New Jersey 101.5.

Coursework throughout the 48-credit program aims to train students not only in creating and managing social media content, but also the intricacies involved in analyzing the success of said content, and supplemental skills such as video production, graphic design, and podcasting.

As a final assignment, students in the major will work with professional clients and create a social media campaign that can be used as a portfolio piece during a job search.

"Students who complete this program will be ready to plan and execute effective social media strategies across a wide variety of professional settings," said Nancy Wiencek, chair of Rider's Department of Communication, Journalism and Media.

Rider has offered social media as a minor since 2018, and it has attracted students from a broad range of majors, the university said.

Career opportunities in the field are expected to grow by 8% by the year 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Examples of courses offered include social media analytics, graphic imaging for digital media, and social media and social change.

Current Rider students have the ability now to shift their major to social media strategies. The program will officially launch in the fall.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

