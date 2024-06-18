Massive reward in killing of Newark, NJ religious leader outside mosque
NEWARK – Authorities are offering tens of thousands of dollars to anyone who helps investigators find who shot an imam to death outside a mosque earlier this year.
Hassan Sharif was shot around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 3 as he was about to go inside the Masjid Muhammad mosque for morning prayers, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
The 52-year-old imam was hospitalized in critical condition and died hours later.
As the investigation into Sharif's killing approaches six months, officials are making a renewed push to find his killer.
The Essex County Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest has increased to $35,000, Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.
Confidential tips can be made by calling the Essex County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Authorities believe imam's killing was not a bias crime
In the hours after the imam's killing, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said that there was no evidence to suggest the shooting was motivated by bias.
READ ALSO: Another nightmare morning for NJ Transit commuters
New Jersey 101.5 has sent an inquiry to the OAG to confirm there was no new evidence of a possible bias crime.
Investigators were looking into the possibility that a family member was responsible for the killing, NBC 4 New York reported. However, authorities have not said they are looking for a particular suspect and no description of the shooter had been released.
