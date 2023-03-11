Retro chic! This is the very best motel in New Jersey

So when you think "Motel" do you think of a tiny hotel? Do you think smaller and fewer amenities? Probably less expensive and maybe not as "comfy" as a "hotel"? or do you prefer the simplicity of a nice motel?

For me, the bottom line is "cleanliness." I don't have to stay at a hotel or motel, in particular, but I do need whichever it is to be clean. Just make sure the space is clean and inviting and I'm a happy camper.

In a recent article from Love Exploring, they published their list of the "best motels" in each state, and of course, that includes right here in the Garden State.

Love Exploring came to Wildwood Crest to crown their top hotel, noticing the famous Doo-Wop style of the Wildwoods.

It noted that the 1950s Caribbean Motel "has been restored in brilliantly colorful retro style with plastic palm trees, a crescent-shaped pool, and mid-century furniture. It’s an easy stroll to the beaches and boardwalk, too."

So there is the pick for our "best motel" here in New Jersey. The Caribbean Motel in Wildwood Crest. Have you ever stayed at the Caribbean Motel? If you have please give us your review and post your comments.

