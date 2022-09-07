Retired Port Authority lieutenant gives back with HEART 9/11

Bill Keegan is a Jersey guy who supervised the rescue and recovery after jihadists destroyed the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The aftermath of the deadly attacks claimed the lives of thousands of Americans, both in the attack and in the years following because of multiple health complications impacting survivors and first responders.

Lt. Keegan retired from the PAPD in 2005 and founded a charity organization called "HEART 9/11". The acronym stands for Healing Emergency Aid Response Team.

The focus of the organization is to provide disaster response immediately after a major storm, earthquake, or other disasters. The group consists of cops, firefighters, construction workers, and surviving 9/11 families.

On Monday, Sept. 12, they are hosting a fundraiser in New York City.

The event is to raise money for their important mission as well as honor the recovery mission workers and frontline, first responders including cops, firefighters, EMTs, and members of the greater New York building trades.

The event takes place on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

My former colleague from Fox TV, David Price, now the weather anchor for NBC in NYC, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Here's a little more info from the event website:

Join HEART 9/11 as we honor those who choose to fight back and help make our world safer, more compassionate, and more resilient.

The evening will include:

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes - known for their hit songs “Talk To Me,” “Having a Party,” and “Fever” - will headline the event

Bobby Allende and Ocho y Mas with special guest Nelson Gonzalez will perform

The Tony Award-winning cast of “Come From Away” - https://www.heart911.org/

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

