Remembering 9/11 on New Jersey 101.5

Every year on September 11, I spend the show taking calls from listeners who recount where they were on 9/11/2001.

New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks Getty Images loading...

It's a powerful conversation that we've been having for the past decade since we took on the task of hosting the morning show.

Every year I make sure we play the compilation put together with "Fire and Rain" performed by James Taylor. The clip includes News Anchor Eric Scott and New Jersey Traffic North Bob Williams talking about the unfolding events as they happened.

Annual Tribute In Light Marks Anniversary Of Attacks On The World Trade Center's Twin Towers Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

At 8:46 a.m. we set off the "off-air alarm" as we honored the fallen with a full minute of silence.

Immediately before that, we were joined by Port Authority Detective Will Jimeno who was a former Marine and a rookie with the Port Authority in 2001.

Kelly Clarkson On Today Show Getty Images loading...

He had graduated from the academy 9 months before the 9/11 attacks. He was starting a midday shift in midtown Manhattan when he saw the attacks happen on TV. He got on a bus with other officers to head downtown.

The group collected rescue equipment and started to make their way through the shopping mall under the buildings when the South Tower collapsed. Will was trapped 30 feet beneath along with Sgt. John McLoughlin.

He joined me to discuss the bus ride to the Trade Center, the moments that the towers collapsed on him, and his ultimate rescue.

Will is the author of two books, including one for children, regarding the events of 9/11.

Immigrant, American, Survivor: A Little Boy Who Grew Up To Be All Three can be found HERE.

Sunrise Through the Darkness: A Survivor's Account of Learning to Live Again Beyond 9/11 can be found HERE.

The movie "World Trade Center" with Nicolas Cage is based on Will's story. Nicolas Cage plays Sgt. John McLoughlin and Michael Peña plays Will.

Will also joined NJ 101.5's Eric Potts on his podcast called Muster Room. You can see the full interview here:

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈