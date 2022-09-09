Remembering Engine 9 Ladder 33 and 9/11 heroes

On Friday, September 9, I decided to dedicate the entire show to the memory of the fallen 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

It's critical as Americans that we remember the casualties of the terror attacks and the heroes who ran toward danger risking their own safety and lives to save others.

Fourteen of the heroes on 9/11 were members of FDNY Engine 9 Ladder 33. Of the 14 firefighters from the company on Great Jones Street in Manhattan, who responded to the attacks and massive fires that raged after the planes hit, 10 would never return home.

We all have an image of what a hero is and they come from all walks of life.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 heroes serving the FDNY from 75 different firehouses across the five boroughs made the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of us.

Karen from Staten Island called to talk about her hero brother Jeff Walz who was a proud member of Engine 9 Ladder 33. She recalled the story of him calling their parents that morning as he geared up for the battle ahead.

Danielle who is a third-grade teacher from Basking Ridge called about her husband Chuck who worked on the 67th floor of the South Tower. He did survive the day but succumbed to cancer related to the debris from the collapsed towers 13 years later.

Danielle called to honor his memory and let everyone know that as a teacher she's dedicating the school day this Friday to the memory of all of those lost on 9/11/2001.

It's critical that we practice what we preach.

Saying "Never Forget" is a hollow gesture if we don't take a little time each year to discuss what happened and educate the next generation to appreciate the sacrifice of so many good people on that day.

