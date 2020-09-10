This is how long ago 9/11 was

There are certain moments in our lives that are indelible. When you see the birth of you first child, there is such a tunnel vision, such a clarity that it seems your whole life before that moment was a little out focus and you never knew it.

9/11 was like that. Such an indelible moment for all who lived through it. I remember exactly where I was, how I heard, where I was sitting, where everything was in the room. I feel like if I closed my eyes for just a moment and reopened them I would still be right there. That day is forever tangible.

So it’s hard to believe it has been 19 years. The importance of that day must never be overlooked. The dangers are still in the world. But here’s how long ago 9/11 was.

There are people who were not even conceived yet who will be voting in this year’s election.

Almost as much time has passed since Osama Bin Laden’s death as had passed between 9/11 and our finding him.

We are about to have our fifth presidential election since the terrorist attack.

The United States population has grown by more than 40 million people since 9/11.

The first iPhone didn’t exist until almost 6 years after 9/11.

Blockbuster video stores were not only still around, they wouldn’t hit their peak for three more years.

It cost 34 cents to mail a letter then. Also, people still mailed letters then.

Pierce Brosnan was still James Bond and Die Another Day had not yet been released.

Leonardo DiCaprio was 25 years old.

Donald DiFrancesco was governor. Jim McGreevey’s “I am a gay American” speech was still three years away.

People who are in their freshman year of college were not alive on 9/11.

Groundbreaking for a little project called Xanadu was still three years in the future.

No one knew who Barack Obama was. Donald Trump had never hosted a reality show called The Apprentice.

Yet somehow, through a trick of time and empathy, those towers are still falling. Smoke is still rising. People are still waiting for their loved ones to come home. This is the day that has no end.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.