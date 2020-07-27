No live reading of names at 2020 Sept. 11 ceremony in NYC

The upcoming 19th remembrance of the September 11th terror attacks will not include a live reading of the victims’ names, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum has announced this year's change out of an abundance of caution.

Instead of family members reading their loved ones' names on a stage, a recording of the names from the museum's "In Memoriam" exhibition will be played during the ceremony, according to a museum representative.

As of now, the plan still is to gather in-person on the Memorial plaza, "which is about eight acres and allows for ample social distancing," according to the spokesperson. The commemoration on Friday, September 11, will follow city and state guidelines regarding public gatherings.

The 9/11 Memorial is open daily from 1 to 8 p.m., after several months of temporary closure due to COVID-19.

The museum remains temporarily closed, amid coronavirus restrictions.

