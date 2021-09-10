Help us honor the heroes of September 11th

For the past six years I've been honoring law enforcement heroes every Friday on the broadcast with #BlueFriday.

As this Friday marks the day before the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11, I thought I'd share with you a post I wrote from a few years ago honoring the hero cops who lost their lives that day trying to save others.

The story of fallen Officer Donald McIntyre speaks for so many of the lives lost that day. His last radio dispatch from the North Tower speaks for law enforcement heroes around the nation who stand up every day to help complete strangers.

Donald McIntyre died a hero. When the first plane hit the North Tower and the attack from Islamic terrorists unfolded before the eyes of the world, Officer Mcintyre, with a pregnant wife and two kids at home, left his post at the Path Station in Newark and rushed to Lower Manhattan. He was in the North Tower evacuating people when the second plane hit the South Tower. His last radio dispatch was from the 32nd floor of the South Tower when it came crashing down on top of him and hundreds of others, including civilians, cops and brave members of the FDNY. Paul Nunziato was Donald’s partner at the Port Authority Police Department and he heard from him moments after the first plane hit. His message? "Get here, people need help." Without hesitation, the now-president of the Port Authority PBA rushed to the scene of the attack to help. Paul survived and continues to protect and serve our community to this day." - Bill Spadea on NJ1015.com

