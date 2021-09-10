We remember 9/11 twenty years later
For many of us it's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since radical islamists attacked America on that clear September morning.
Thousands of Americans were killed as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon. Americans began their fight back on Flight 93 as passengers wrestled control away from the terrorists saving countless lives on the ground.
It was a day which changed America and Americans for sure. We all have our memory of where we were on that day and what it meant to us.
On the broadcast Friday morning I replayed the compilation put together by a young producer at NJ101.5 after the tragic day which is a compilation of clips from the news that day including the morning show broadcast.
We also heard a rebroadcast of my interview with Producer Kristen's dad, retired PAPD Detective Frank Accardi who was one of the heroes on the ground that day.
