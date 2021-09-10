We remember 9/11 twenty years later

For many of us it's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since radical islamists attacked America on that clear September morning.

Thousands of Americans were killed as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon. Americans began their fight back on Flight 93 as passengers wrestled control away from the terrorists saving countless lives on the ground.

Getty Images

It was a day which changed America and Americans for sure. We all have our memory of where we were on that day and what it meant to us.

Getty Images NA

On the broadcast Friday morning I replayed the compilation put together by a young producer at NJ101.5 after the tragic day which is a compilation of clips from the news that day including the morning show broadcast.

We also heard a rebroadcast of my interview with Producer Kristen's dad, retired PAPD Detective Frank Accardi who was one of the heroes on the ground that day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.