New Jersey’s 749 victims of 9/11 — We’ll never forget them
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were felt by the whole country, the whole world. But nowhere more powerfully than in New York and New Jersey.
New Jersey lost 749 souls in the attack — more than any state other than New York. Of those, 539 were still technically classified as "missing" when the New Jersey State Police stopped updating a webpage of those unrecovered — the page now serves as a memorial to all who died.
Additionally, the remains of a 26-year-old securities analyst who worked at the World Trade Center on 9/11 were first identified in 2018. Scott Michael Johnson of Montclair was the 1,642nd victim to be positively identified in the terror attacks, in which 2,753 people were killed by hijackers who crashed airplanes into the World Trade center's twin towers. Another 44 people were killed when hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Note: The New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation has traditionally listed the number of NJ victims at 749, though its published list accounts for just over 700. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out for clarification on whether that includes Johnson.
We remember New Jersey's fallen:
- Paul Andrew Acquaviva
- Donald L. Adams
- Lee Adler
- Daniel Thomas Afflitto
- Alok Agarwal
- Joao A.D. Aguiar Jr.
- Jeremiah J. Ahern
- Andrew Alameno
- Gary Albero
- Grace Alegre-Cua
- Edward L. Allegretto
- Christopher Edward Allingham
- Cesar A. Alviar
- Tariq Amanullah
- Christopher Charles Amoroso
- Kermit Charles Anderson
- Jean A. Andrucki
- Siew-Nya Ang
- Lorraine D. Antigua
- Peter Paul Apollo
- Michael G. Arczynski
- Jack Charles Aron
- Richard Avery Aronow
- Michael A. Asciak
- Louis Aversano Jr.
- Arlene T. Babakitis
- Eustace (Rudy) Bacchus
- Brett T. Bailey
- Michael S. Baksh
- Paul V. Barbaro
- Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks Barbosa
- Colleen Ann Barkow
- Evan J. Baron
- Maurice Vincent Barry
- Alysia Basmajian
- W. David Bauer
- Marlyn C. Bautista
- Lorraine G. Bay
- Todd Morgan Beamer
- Paul F. Beatini
- Jane S. Beatty
- Manette Marie Beckles
- Michael E. Beekman
- Maria Behr
- Andrea Della Bella
- Debbie S. Bellows
- Margaret L. Benson
- Steven Howard Berger
- Daniel D. Bergstein
- Donna Bernaerts-Kearns
- Joseph J. Berry
- William Reed Bethke
- Timothy D. Betterly
- Anil T. Bharvaney
- Bella Bhukhan
- Susan L. Blair
- Richard M. Blood Jr.
- John Paul Bocchi
- Nicholas A. Bogdan
- Lawrence Francis Boisseau
- Vincent M. Boland Jr,
- Alan Bondarenko
- Sean Booker
- Sherry Ann Bordeaux
- Krystine C. Bordenabe
- Martin Boryczewski
- Richard E. Bosco
- Thomas H. Bowden Jr.
- Alfred Braca
- David Brian Brady
- Nicholas Brandemarti
- Lydia Estelle Bravo
- Ronald Michaeleitweiser
- Gary L. Bright
- Mark Francis Broderick
- Mark Bruce
- Dennis Buckley
- Patrick Joseph Buhse
- John E. Bulaga Jr.
- Keith James Burns
- Cecile M. Caguicla
- Scott W. Cahill
- Thomas J. Cahill
- Edward Calderon
- Dominick E. Calia
- Liam Callahan
- Luigi Calvi
- David Otey Campbell
- John A. Candela
- Stephen J. Cangialosi
- David G. Carlone
- Mark Stephen Carney
- Christopher Newton Carter
- John F. Casazza
- William Joseph Cashman
- William Otto Caspar
- Alejandro Castano
- Arcelia Castillo
- Jason D. Cayne
- Ana M. Centeno
- Jeffrey M. Chairnoff
- Swarna Chalasini
- Mark L. Charette
- Douglas MacMillan Cherry
- Swede Joseph Chevalier
- Wing Wai Ching
- Catherine E. Chirls
- Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho
- Kirsten L. Christophe
- Steven Paul Chucknick
- Lt. Robert D. Cirri
- Gregory A. Clark
- Thomas R. Clark
- Patricia A. Cody
- Kevin Sanford Cohen
- Christopher M. Colasanti
- Michel Paris Colbert
- Keith Eugene Coleman
- Robert J. Coll Jr.
- Michael L. Collins
- Linda M. Colon
- Albert Conde
- Cynthia L. Connolly
- John E. Connolly
- James Lee Connor
- Dennis Michael Cook
- John A. Cooper
- Gerard J. Coppola
- Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez
- Dolores Marie Costa
- Charles Gregory Costello Jr.
- Michael S. Costello
- Christopher S. Cramer
- Denise Crant
- James L. Crawford Jr.
- Kevin Raymond Crotty
- John Crowe
- John Robert Cruz
- Richard Joseph Cudina
- Brian Thomas Cummins
- Michael J. Cunningham
- Patricia Cushing
- Gavin Cushny
- Jack L. D’Ambrosi Jr.
- Michael Jude D’Esposito
- Caleb Arron Dack
- Carlos S. DaCosta
- Brian P. Dale
- Thomas A. Damaskinos
- Elizabeth Ann Darling
- Michael Allen Davidson
- Jayceryll M. de Chavez
- James V. DeBlase
- Donald A. Delapenha
- Colleen Ann Deloughery
- Joseph Deluca
- Francis X. Deming
- Kevin Dennis
- Jean C. DePalma
- Michael DeRienzo
- Jemal Legesse DeSantis
- Christian D. DeSimone
- Edward DeSimone III
- Robert P. Devitt Jr.
- Lawrence Patrick Dickinson
- Michael D. Diehl
- Vincent F. DiFazio
- Stephen P. Dimino
- Christopher Dincuff
- Anthony DiOnisio Jr.
- Douglas Frank DiStefano
- Ramzi A. Doany
- Brendan Dolan
- Robert Dolan
- Neil Dollard
- Stephen Dorf
- Frank Joseph Doyle
- Patrick Joseph Driscoll
- Luke A. Dudek
- Antoinette Duger
- Cmdr. Patrick S. Dunn
- Richard A. Dunstan
- Dean P. Eberling
- Margaret Ruth Echtermann
- Paul Robert Eckna
- Lisa Egan
- Michael Egan
- Samantha Egan
- John Ernst (Jack) Eichler
- Daphne F. Elder
- Albert Alfy William Elmarry
- Edgar H. Emery Jr.
- William J. Erwin
- Fanny M. Espinoza
- Barbara G. Etzold
- Eric Brian Evans
- Meredith Emily June Ewart
- Patricia M. Fagan
- William F. Fallon Jr.
- Nancy Carole Farley
- John W. Farrell
- Syed Abdul Fatha
- Christopher Faughnan
- Ronald C. Fazio
- Peter Feidelberg
- Alan David Feinberg
- Edward P. Felt
- George Ferguson
- Judy H. Fernandez
- Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira
- David Francis Ferrugio
- Louis V. Fersini Jr.
- Jennifer Louise Fialko
- Michael Bradley Finnegan
- Timothy J. Finnerty
- Stephen J. Fiorelli
- John Roger Fisher
- Thomas J. Fisher
- Salvatore A. Fiumefreddo
- Steven Mark Fogel
- Jane C. Folger
- Chih Min (Dennis) Foo
- Christopher Hugh Forsythe
- Noel J. Foster
- Jeffrey L. Fox
- Gary J. Frank
- Colleen Laura Fraser
- Lillian I. Frederick
- Gregg J. Froehner
- Paul James Furmato
- Pamela Gaff
- Daniel James Gallagher
- Vincenzo Gallucci
- Harvey J. Gardner III
- Jeffrey B. Gardner
- Boyd A. Gatton
- Steven Gregory Genovese
- Alayne F. Gentul
- Joseph M. Giaccone
- Debra L. Gibbon
- Andrew Clive Gilbert
- Timothy Paul Gilbert
- Paul Stuart Gilbey
- Donna Marie Giordano
- Salvatore Gitto
- Thomas I. Glasser
- Harry Glenn
- Barry H. Glick
- Jeremy Glick
- Michael Gogliormella
- Brian Fredric Goldberg
- Steven Goldstein
- Rosa J. Gonzalez
- Thomas E. Gorman
- Michael Edward Gould
- Christopher Michael Grady
- Christopher Stewart Gray
- John Michael Grazioso
- Wade Brian Green
- Gayle R. Greene
- Eileen Marsha Greenstein
- Donald H. Gregory
- Pedro Grehan
- John M. Griffin
- Joan D. Griffith
- Kenneth Grouzalis
- Liming Gu
- Douglas B. Gurian
- Philip T. Guza
- Robert John Halligan
- Frederic Kim Han
- Kevin James Hannaford
- Timothy John Hargrave
- Stewart D. Harris
- John Clinton Hartz
- Emeric J. Harvey
- Leonard William Hatton Jr.
- Scott Hazelcorn
- JoAnn L. Heltibridle
- Mark F. Hemschoot
- Brian Hennessey
- Robert Allan Hepburn
- Robert Wayne Hobson III
- Patrick Aloysius Hoey
- Michele L. Hoffman
- Frederick J. Hoffmann
- Joseph Francis Holland III
- LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr.
- Matthew D. Horning
- Uhuru G. Houston
- Steve Huczko
- Robert T. “Bobby” Hughes Jr.
- Thomas F. Hughes
- Timothy Robert Hughes
- Susan Huie
- Kathleen (Casey) Hunt
- Joseph Anthony Ianelli
- Zuhtu Ibis
- Anthony P. Infante Jr.
- Christopher N. Ingrassia
- Paul Innella
- Virginia Jablonski
- Jason Kyle Jacobs
- Gricelda E. James
- Alan K. Jensen
- Prem N. Jerath
- Hweidar Jian
- Scott Michael Johnson
- Donald T. Jones
- Stephen Joseph
- Shashi Kiran L. Kadaba
- Shari Kandell
- Howard Lee Kane
- Jennifer Lynn Kane
- Joon Koo Kang
- Sheldon R. Kanter
- Deborah H. Kaplan
- Alvin Peter Kappelmann Jr.
- Charles Karczewski
- Sgt. Robert Kaulfers
- Hideya Kawauchi
- Edward T. Keane
- Leo Russell Keene III
- Joseph J. Keller
- Thomas Michael Kelly
- Robert C. (Bob) Kennedy
- John Keohane
- Howard L. Kestenbaum
- Rajesh Khandelwal
- SeiLai Khoo
- Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim
- Andrew Marshall King
- Lucille T. King
- Peter A. Klein
- Alan D. Kleinberg
- Thomas Patrick Knox
- Rebecca Lee Koborie
- Bon-seok Koo
- Dorota Kopiczko
- Angela R. Kyte
- Andrew LaCorte
- Ganesh K. Ladkat
- James P. Ladley
- Michael Patrick LaForte
- Neil K. Lai
- Vincent A. Laieta
- Franco Lalama
- Chow Kwan Lam
- Brendan M. Lang
- Rosanne P. Lang
- Ruth Sheila Lapin
- Robin Larkey
- John Adam Larson
- Nicholas C. Lassman
- Paul Laszczynski
- Anna A. Laverty
- Steven Lawn
- Robert A. Lawrence
- Leon Lebor
- Kenneth Charles Ledee
- David S. Lee
- Myung-woo Lee
- David P. LeMagne
- John J. Lennon Jr
- Jorge Luis Leon
- Robert M. Levine
- Margaret Susan Lewis
- Orasri Liangthanasarn
- Steven B. Lillianthal
- Craig Damian Lilore
- Weirong Lin
- Thomas V. Linehan Jr.
- Alan Linton
- Kenneth P. Lira
- Ming-Hao Liu
- Jerome Robert Lohez
- Manuel L. Lopez
- Stuart Seid Louis
- Joseph Lovero
- Edward (Ted) H. Luckett II
- Christopher Lunder
- James Francis Lynch
- Robert H. Lynch
- Sean P. Lynch
- Richard B. Madden
- Simon Maddison
- Ronald E. Magnuson
- Daniel L. Maher
- Alfred R. Maler
- Gregory James Malone
- Christian Maltby
- Joseph Mangano
- Hilda Marcin
- Peter E. Mardikian
- Jose J. Marrero
- James Martello
- William J. Martin Jr.
- Brian E. Martineau
- Waleska Martinez Rivera
- Philip W. Mastrandrea Jr.
- Charles William Mathers
- William A. Mathesen
- Robert D. Mattson
- Tyrone May
- Robert J. Mayo
- Kaaria Mbaya
- James J. McAlary Jr.
- Colin Richard McArthur
- Michael J. McCabe
- Thomas McCann
- Tonyell McDay
- Matthew T. McDermott
- Joseph P. McDonald
- Michael McDonnell
- Katherine (Katie) McGarry-Noack
- Daniel F. McGinley
- Thomas H. McGinnis
- Scott Martin McGovern
- Stacey S. McGowan
- Patrick J. McGuire
- Keith McHeffey
- George Patrick McLaughlin Jr.
- Gavin McMahon
- Edmund M. McNally
- Daniel McNeal
- Damian Meehan
- Lizette Mendoza
- David R. Meyer
- William Edward Micciulli
- Martin Paul Michelstein
- Peter T. Milano
- Gregory Milanowycz
- Michael Matthew Miller
- Robert Alan Miller
- Robert C. Miller Jr.
- Louis Joseph Minervino
- Domenick Mircovich
- Rajesh A. Mirpuri
- Justin J. Molisani Jr.
- John G. Monahan
- Craig D. Montano
- Steven P. Morello
- Richard Morgan
- Seth A. Morris
- Ferdinand V. Morrone
- Marco Motroni Sr.
- Peter C. Moutos
- Michael Joseph Mullin
- James Donald Munhall
- Robert M. Murach
- Marc A. Murolo
- Edward C. Murphy
- James Thomas Murphy
- Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Jude Murphy
- Patrick Sean Murphy
- John J. Murray
- John Joseph Murray
- Susan D. Murray
- Alexander J.R. Napier
- Frank Naples
- Catherine A. Nardella
- Narender Nath
- Joseph M. Navas
- Francis J. Nazario
- Pete Negron
- James Nelson
- Nancy Yuen Ngo
- Martin Niederer
- Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III
- Paul R. Nimbley
- Daniel R. Nolan
- Brian Novotny
- Michael O’Brien
- Keith K. O’Connor
- James Andrew O’Grady
- Robert W. O’Shea
- Edward K. Oliver
- Ronald Orsini
- Masaru Ose
- Todd Joseph Ouida
- Deepa K. Pakkala
- Dominique Pandolfo
- Vinod K. Parakat
- Nitin Parandkar
- Philip L. Parker
- Robert Emmett Parks Jr.
- Hasmukhrai Chuckulal Parmar
- Suzanne H. Passaro
- Manish K. Patel
- Steven B. Paterson
- Todd D. Pelino
- Angel Ramon Pena
- Jon A. Perconti
- Alejo Perez
- Angel Perez Jr.
- Nancy E. Perez
- Donald Arthur Peterson
- Jean Hoadley Peterson
- Kaleen E. Pezzuti
- Tu-Anh Pham
- Ludwig J. Picarro
- Matthew Picerno
- Joseph O. Pick
- Bernard T. Pietronico
- Nicholas P. Pietrunti
- Joseph Piskadlo
- Joseph Plumitallo
- John M. Pocher
- Thomas H. Polhemus
- Susan M. Pollio
- James Edward Potorti
- Daphne Pouletsos
- Stephen E. Poulos
- Gregory M. Preziose
- David Lee Pruim
- Edward F. Pullis
- Joseph John Pycior Jr.
- Edward R. Pykon
- Ehtesham U. Raja
- Harry Ramos
- A. Todd Rancke
- Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath
- Anne T. Ransom
- Roger Mark Rasweiler
- David Alan James Rathkey
- William Ralph Raub
- Michele Reed
- Judith A. Reese
- Thomas M. Regan
- Gregg Reidy
- Thomas Barnes Reinig
- Frank B. Reisman
- Richard Rescorla
- Bruce A. Reynolds
- John Frederick Rhodes
- Francis S. Riccardelli
- Venesha O. Richards
- Isaias Rivera
- Paul Rizza
- Stephen Louis Roach
- Joseph Roberto
- Leo A. Roberts
- Donald Walter Robertson Jr.
- Jeffrey Robinson
- Michell Lee Robotham
- Antonio Augusto Tome Rocha
- John M. Rodak
- Carmen Milagros Rodriguez
- Marsha A. Rodriguez
- Richard Rodriguez
- Scott Rohner
- Elvin Santiago Romero
- James A. Romito
- Aida Rosario
- Linda Rosenbaum
- Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum
- Lloyd D. Rosenberg
- Mark Louis Rosenberg
- Joshua M. Rosenblum
- Richard David Rosenthal
- Daniel Rosetti
- Norman Rossinow
- Mark Rothenberg
- Nick Rowe
- Ronald J. Ruben
- Steven Harris Russin
- Wayne Alan Russo
- John J. Ryan
- Joseph Sacerdote
- John Patrick Salamone
- John Salvatore Salerno Jr.
- Richard L. Salinardi
- James Kenneth Samuel Jr.
- Michael V. San Phillip
- James Sands Jr.
- Maria Theresa Santillan
- Kalyan K. Sarkar
- Deepika Kumar Sattaluri
- Scott M. Schertzer
- Steven Francis Schlag
- Jon S. Schlissel
- Ian Schneider
- John T. Schroeder
- Susan Lee Kennedy Schuler
- Raphael Scorca
- Matthew Carmen Sellitto
- Frankie Serrano
- Karen Lynn Seymour-Dietrich
- Jayesh Shah
- Khalid M. Shahid
- Barbara A. Shaw
- Hagay Shefi
- Mark Shulman
- See-Wong Shum
- Craig A. Silverstein
- Bruce Edward Simmons
- Kenneth Alan Simon
- Michael John Simon
- John P. Skala
- Francis J. Skidmore Jr.
- Toyena C. Skinner
- Karl Trumbull Smith
- Leonard J. Snyder Jr.
- Astrid Elizabeth Sohan
- Michael C. Sorresse
- Fabian Soto
- Timothy P. Soulas
- Robert Andrew Spencer
- Frank J. Spinelli
- Richard James Stadelberger
- Eric A. Stahlman
- Anthony M. Starita
- Craig William Staub
- Alexander Robbins Steinman
- Thomas S. Strada
- James J. Straine Jr.
- Edward W. Straub
- George Strauch Jr.
- Edward T. Strauss
- Steven F. Strobert
- David S. Suarez
- Yoichi Sugiyama
- Thomas Sullivan
- Selina Sutter
- Kenneth J. Swensen
- Thomas F. Swift
- Gina Sztejnberg
- Keiji Takahashi
- Robert R. Talhami
- Michael Anthony Tanner
- Dennis G. Taormina
- Kenneth Joseph Tarantino
- Ronald Tartaro
- Yeshavant Moreshewar Tembe
- Anthony Tempesta
- Lesley Thomas-O’Keefe
- Clive Thompson
- Perry Anthony Thompson
- Sal Tieri Jr.
- William R. Tieste
- Kenneth F. Tietjen
- Jennifer M. Tino
- John J. Tobin
- Richard J. Todisco
- Christopher M. Traina
- Glenn J. Travers
- Walter (Wally) P. Travers Jr.
- Lisa L. Trerotola
- Francis Joseph Trombino
- William Tselepis Jr.
- Zhanetta Tsoy
- Michael Patrick Tucker
- Lance Richard Tumulty
- John G. Ueltzhoeffer
- Michael A. Uliano
- Anil Shivhari Umarkar
- Kenneth W. Van Auken
- Daniel M. Van Laere
- Edward Raymond Vanacore
- Jon C. Vandevander
- Scott C. Vasel
- Sankara S. Velamuri
- Jorge Velazquez
- Anthony M. Ventura
- Christopher Vialonga
- Robert A. Vicario
- Joseph B. Vilardo
- Melissa Vincent
- Gregory Wachtler
- Honor Elizabeth Wainio
- Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford
- Glen J. Wall
- Peter G. Wallace
- Roy Wallace
- James Walsh
- Brian G. Warner
- Michael H. Waye
- Nathaniel Webb
- Peter M. West
- Meredith Lynn Whalen
- James Patrick White
- Michael T. Wholey
- John C. Willett
- Deborah Lynn Williams
- Alan L. Wisniewski
- Frank T. Wisniewski
- Michael R. Wittenstein
- Christopher W. Wodenshek
- Siu Cheung Wong
- Brent James Woodall
- Richard Herron Woodwell
- Martin M. Wortley
- Rodney James Wotton
- Neil R. Wright
- Suresh Yanamadala
- Matthew David Yarnell
- Kevin Patrick York
- Adel Agayby Zakhary
- Robert Alan Zampieri
- Mark Zangrilli
- Kenneth Albert Zelman
- Michael Joseph Zinzi
- Julie Lynne Zipper
- Salvatore J. Zisa
New Jersey 101.5 invites you to share your memories of those lost, your condolences for their families, or your reflections on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the comments below, or by sending a message on Twitter to @NJ1015.
