New Jersey’s 749 victims of 9/11 — We’ll never forget them

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were felt by the whole country, the whole world. But nowhere more powerfully than in New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey lost 749 souls in the attack — more than any state other than New York. Of those, 539 were still technically classified as "missing" when the New Jersey State Police stopped updating a webpage of those unrecovered — the page now serves as a memorial to all who died.

Additionally, the remains of a 26-year-old securities analyst who worked at the World Trade Center on 9/11 were first identified in 2018. Scott Michael Johnson of Montclair was the 1,642nd victim to be positively identified in the terror attacks, in which 2,753 people were killed by hijackers who crashed airplanes into the World Trade center's twin towers. Another 44 people were killed when hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Note: The New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation has traditionally listed the number of NJ victims at 749, though its published list accounts for just over 700. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out for clarification on whether that includes Johnson.

We remember New Jersey's fallen:

Paul Andrew Acquaviva



Donald L. Adams



Lee Adler



Daniel Thomas Afflitto



Alok Agarwal



Joao A.D. Aguiar Jr.



Jeremiah J. Ahern



Andrew Alameno



Gary Albero



Grace Alegre-Cua



Edward L. Allegretto



Christopher Edward Allingham



Cesar A. Alviar



Tariq Amanullah



Christopher Charles Amoroso



Kermit Charles Anderson



Jean A. Andrucki



Siew-Nya Ang



Lorraine D. Antigua



Peter Paul Apollo



Michael G. Arczynski



Jack Charles Aron



Richard Avery Aronow



Michael A. Asciak



Louis Aversano Jr.



Arlene T. Babakitis



Eustace (Rudy) Bacchus



Brett T. Bailey



Michael S. Baksh



Paul V. Barbaro



Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks Barbosa



Colleen Ann Barkow



Evan J. Baron



Maurice Vincent Barry



Alysia Basmajian



W. David Bauer



Marlyn C. Bautista



Lorraine G. Bay



Todd Morgan Beamer



Paul F. Beatini



Jane S. Beatty



Manette Marie Beckles



Michael E. Beekman



Maria Behr



Andrea Della Bella



Debbie S. Bellows



Margaret L. Benson



Steven Howard Berger



Daniel D. Bergstein



Donna Bernaerts-Kearns



Joseph J. Berry



William Reed Bethke



Timothy D. Betterly



Anil T. Bharvaney



Bella Bhukhan



Susan L. Blair



Richard M. Blood Jr.



John Paul Bocchi



Nicholas A. Bogdan



Lawrence Francis Boisseau



Vincent M. Boland Jr,



Alan Bondarenko



Sean Booker



Sherry Ann Bordeaux



Krystine C. Bordenabe



Martin Boryczewski



Richard E. Bosco



Thomas H. Bowden Jr.



Alfred Braca



David Brian Brady



Nicholas Brandemarti



Lydia Estelle Bravo



Ronald Michaeleitweiser



Gary L. Bright



Mark Francis Broderick



Mark Bruce



Dennis Buckley



Patrick Joseph Buhse



John E. Bulaga Jr.



Keith James Burns



Cecile M. Caguicla



Scott W. Cahill



Thomas J. Cahill



Edward Calderon



Dominick E. Calia



Liam Callahan



Luigi Calvi



David Otey Campbell



John A. Candela



Stephen J. Cangialosi



David G. Carlone



Mark Stephen Carney



Christopher Newton Carter



John F. Casazza



William Joseph Cashman



William Otto Caspar



Alejandro Castano



Arcelia Castillo



Jason D. Cayne



Ana M. Centeno



Jeffrey M. Chairnoff



Swarna Chalasini



Mark L. Charette



Douglas MacMillan Cherry



Swede Joseph Chevalier



Wing Wai Ching



Catherine E. Chirls



Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho



Kirsten L. Christophe



Steven Paul Chucknick



Lt. Robert D. Cirri



Gregory A. Clark



Thomas R. Clark



Patricia A. Cody



Kevin Sanford Cohen



Christopher M. Colasanti



Michel Paris Colbert



Keith Eugene Coleman



Robert J. Coll Jr.



Michael L. Collins



Linda M. Colon



Albert Conde



Cynthia L. Connolly



John E. Connolly



James Lee Connor



Dennis Michael Cook

John A. Cooper



Gerard J. Coppola



Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez



Dolores Marie Costa



Charles Gregory Costello Jr.



Michael S. Costello



Christopher S. Cramer



Denise Crant



James L. Crawford Jr.



Kevin Raymond Crotty



John Crowe



John Robert Cruz



Richard Joseph Cudina



Brian Thomas Cummins



Michael J. Cunningham



Patricia Cushing



Gavin Cushny



Jack L. D’Ambrosi Jr.



Michael Jude D’Esposito



Caleb Arron Dack



Carlos S. DaCosta



Brian P. Dale



Thomas A. Damaskinos



Elizabeth Ann Darling



Michael Allen Davidson



Jayceryll M. de Chavez



James V. DeBlase



Donald A. Delapenha



Colleen Ann Deloughery



Joseph Deluca



Francis X. Deming



Kevin Dennis



Jean C. DePalma



Michael DeRienzo



Jemal Legesse DeSantis



Christian D. DeSimone



Edward DeSimone III



Robert P. Devitt Jr.



Lawrence Patrick Dickinson



Michael D. Diehl



Vincent F. DiFazio



Stephen P. Dimino



Christopher Dincuff



Anthony DiOnisio Jr.



Douglas Frank DiStefano



Ramzi A. Doany



Brendan Dolan



Robert Dolan



Neil Dollard



Stephen Dorf



Frank Joseph Doyle



Patrick Joseph Driscoll



Luke A. Dudek



Antoinette Duger



Cmdr. Patrick S. Dunn



Richard A. Dunstan



Dean P. Eberling



Margaret Ruth Echtermann



Paul Robert Eckna



Lisa Egan



Michael Egan



Samantha Egan



John Ernst (Jack) Eichler



Daphne F. Elder



Albert Alfy William Elmarry



Edgar H. Emery Jr.



William J. Erwin



Fanny M. Espinoza



Barbara G. Etzold



Eric Brian Evans



Meredith Emily June Ewart



Patricia M. Fagan



William F. Fallon Jr.



Nancy Carole Farley



John W. Farrell



Syed Abdul Fatha



Christopher Faughnan



Ronald C. Fazio



Peter Feidelberg



Alan David Feinberg



Edward P. Felt



George Ferguson



Judy H. Fernandez



Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira



David Francis Ferrugio



Louis V. Fersini Jr.



Jennifer Louise Fialko



Michael Bradley Finnegan



Timothy J. Finnerty



Stephen J. Fiorelli



John Roger Fisher



Thomas J. Fisher



Salvatore A. Fiumefreddo



Steven Mark Fogel



Jane C. Folger



Chih Min (Dennis) Foo



Christopher Hugh Forsythe



Noel J. Foster



Jeffrey L. Fox



Gary J. Frank



Colleen Laura Fraser



Lillian I. Frederick



Gregg J. Froehner



Paul James Furmato



Pamela Gaff



Daniel James Gallagher



Vincenzo Gallucci



Harvey J. Gardner III



Jeffrey B. Gardner



Boyd A. Gatton



Steven Gregory Genovese



Alayne F. Gentul



Joseph M. Giaccone



Debra L. Gibbon



Andrew Clive Gilbert



Timothy Paul Gilbert



Paul Stuart Gilbey



Donna Marie Giordano



Salvatore Gitto



Thomas I. Glasser



Harry Glenn



Barry H. Glick



Jeremy Glick



Michael Gogliormella



Brian Fredric Goldberg



Steven Goldstein



Rosa J. Gonzalez



Thomas E. Gorman



Michael Edward Gould



Christopher Michael Grady



Christopher Stewart Gray



John Michael Grazioso



Wade Brian Green



Gayle R. Greene



Eileen Marsha Greenstein



Donald H. Gregory



Pedro Grehan



John M. Griffin



Joan D. Griffith



Kenneth Grouzalis



Liming Gu



Douglas B. Gurian



Philip T. Guza



Robert John Halligan



Frederic Kim Han



Kevin James Hannaford



Timothy John Hargrave



Stewart D. Harris



John Clinton Hartz



Emeric J. Harvey



Leonard William Hatton Jr.



Scott Hazelcorn



JoAnn L. Heltibridle



Mark F. Hemschoot



Brian Hennessey



Robert Allan Hepburn



Robert Wayne Hobson III



Patrick Aloysius Hoey



Michele L. Hoffman



Frederick J. Hoffmann



Joseph Francis Holland III



LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr.



Matthew D. Horning



Uhuru G. Houston



Steve Huczko



Robert T. “Bobby” Hughes Jr.



Thomas F. Hughes



Timothy Robert Hughes



Susan Huie



Kathleen (Casey) Hunt



Joseph Anthony Ianelli



Zuhtu Ibis



Anthony P. Infante Jr.



Christopher N. Ingrassia



Paul Innella



Virginia Jablonski



Jason Kyle Jacobs



Gricelda E. James



Alan K. Jensen



Prem N. Jerath

Hweidar Jian



Scott Michael Johnson



Donald T. Jones



Stephen Joseph



Shashi Kiran L. Kadaba



Shari Kandell



Howard Lee Kane



Jennifer Lynn Kane



Joon Koo Kang



Sheldon R. Kanter



Deborah H. Kaplan



Alvin Peter Kappelmann Jr.



Charles Karczewski



Sgt. Robert Kaulfers



Hideya Kawauchi



Edward T. Keane



Leo Russell Keene III



Joseph J. Keller



Thomas Michael Kelly



Robert C. (Bob) Kennedy



John Keohane



Howard L. Kestenbaum



Rajesh Khandelwal



SeiLai Khoo



Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim



Andrew Marshall King



Lucille T. King



Peter A. Klein



Alan D. Kleinberg



Thomas Patrick Knox



Rebecca Lee Koborie



Bon-seok Koo



Dorota Kopiczko



Angela R. Kyte



Andrew LaCorte



Ganesh K. Ladkat



James P. Ladley



Michael Patrick LaForte



Neil K. Lai



Vincent A. Laieta



Franco Lalama



Chow Kwan Lam



Brendan M. Lang



Rosanne P. Lang



Ruth Sheila Lapin



Robin Larkey



John Adam Larson



Nicholas C. Lassman



Paul Laszczynski



Anna A. Laverty



Steven Lawn



Robert A. Lawrence



Leon Lebor



Kenneth Charles Ledee



David S. Lee



Myung-woo Lee



David P. LeMagne



John J. Lennon Jr



Jorge Luis Leon



Robert M. Levine



Margaret Susan Lewis



Orasri Liangthanasarn



Steven B. Lillianthal



Craig Damian Lilore



Weirong Lin



Thomas V. Linehan Jr.



Alan Linton



Kenneth P. Lira



Ming-Hao Liu



Jerome Robert Lohez



Manuel L. Lopez



Stuart Seid Louis



Joseph Lovero



Edward (Ted) H. Luckett II



Christopher Lunder



James Francis Lynch



Robert H. Lynch



Sean P. Lynch



Richard B. Madden



Simon Maddison



Ronald E. Magnuson



Daniel L. Maher



Alfred R. Maler



Gregory James Malone



Christian Maltby



Joseph Mangano



Hilda Marcin



Peter E. Mardikian



Jose J. Marrero



James Martello



William J. Martin Jr.



Brian E. Martineau



Waleska Martinez Rivera



Philip W. Mastrandrea Jr.



Charles William Mathers



William A. Mathesen



Robert D. Mattson



Tyrone May



Robert J. Mayo



Kaaria Mbaya



James J. McAlary Jr.



Colin Richard McArthur



Michael J. McCabe



Thomas McCann



Tonyell McDay



Matthew T. McDermott



Joseph P. McDonald



Michael McDonnell



Katherine (Katie) McGarry-Noack



Daniel F. McGinley



Thomas H. McGinnis



Scott Martin McGovern



Stacey S. McGowan



Patrick J. McGuire



Keith McHeffey



George Patrick McLaughlin Jr.



Gavin McMahon



Edmund M. McNally



Daniel McNeal



Damian Meehan



Lizette Mendoza



David R. Meyer



William Edward Micciulli



Martin Paul Michelstein



Peter T. Milano



Gregory Milanowycz



Michael Matthew Miller



Robert Alan Miller



Robert C. Miller Jr.



Louis Joseph Minervino



Domenick Mircovich



Rajesh A. Mirpuri



Justin J. Molisani Jr.



John G. Monahan



Craig D. Montano



Steven P. Morello



Richard Morgan



Seth A. Morris



Ferdinand V. Morrone



Marco Motroni Sr.



Peter C. Moutos



Michael Joseph Mullin



James Donald Munhall



Robert M. Murach



Marc A. Murolo



Edward C. Murphy



James Thomas Murphy



Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Jude Murphy



Patrick Sean Murphy



John J. Murray



John Joseph Murray



Susan D. Murray



Alexander J.R. Napier



Frank Naples



Catherine A. Nardella



Narender Nath



Joseph M. Navas



Francis J. Nazario



Pete Negron



James Nelson



Nancy Yuen Ngo



Martin Niederer



Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III



Paul R. Nimbley



Daniel R. Nolan



Brian Novotny



Michael O’Brien



Keith K. O’Connor



James Andrew O’Grady



Robert W. O’Shea



Edward K. Oliver



Ronald Orsini



Masaru Ose



Todd Joseph Ouida



Deepa K. Pakkala



Dominique Pandolfo



Vinod K. Parakat



Nitin Parandkar



Philip L. Parker



Robert Emmett Parks Jr.



Hasmukhrai Chuckulal Parmar



Suzanne H. Passaro



Manish K. Patel



Steven B. Paterson



Todd D. Pelino



Angel Ramon Pena



Jon A. Perconti



Alejo Perez



Angel Perez Jr.



Nancy E. Perez



Donald Arthur Peterson



Jean Hoadley Peterson



Kaleen E. Pezzuti



Tu-Anh Pham

Ludwig J. Picarro

Matthew Picerno

Joseph O. Pick

Bernard T. Pietronico

Nicholas P. Pietrunti

Joseph Piskadlo

Joseph Plumitallo

John M. Pocher

Thomas H. Polhemus

Susan M. Pollio

James Edward Potorti

Daphne Pouletsos

Stephen E. Poulos

Gregory M. Preziose

David Lee Pruim

Edward F. Pullis

Joseph John Pycior Jr.

Edward R. Pykon

Ehtesham U. Raja

Harry Ramos

A. Todd Rancke

Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath

Anne T. Ransom

Roger Mark Rasweiler

David Alan James Rathkey

William Ralph Raub

Michele Reed

Judith A. Reese

Thomas M. Regan

Gregg Reidy

Thomas Barnes Reinig

Frank B. Reisman

Richard Rescorla

Bruce A. Reynolds

John Frederick Rhodes

Francis S. Riccardelli

Venesha O. Richards

Isaias Rivera

Paul Rizza

Stephen Louis Roach

Joseph Roberto

Leo A. Roberts

Donald Walter Robertson Jr.

Jeffrey Robinson

Michell Lee Robotham

Antonio Augusto Tome Rocha

John M. Rodak

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez

Marsha A. Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez

Scott Rohner

Elvin Santiago Romero

James A. Romito

Aida Rosario

Linda Rosenbaum

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum

Lloyd D. Rosenberg

Mark Louis Rosenberg

Joshua M. Rosenblum

Richard David Rosenthal

Daniel Rosetti

Norman Rossinow

Mark Rothenberg

Nick Rowe

Ronald J. Ruben

Steven Harris Russin

Wayne Alan Russo

John J. Ryan

Joseph Sacerdote

John Patrick Salamone

John Salvatore Salerno Jr.

Richard L. Salinardi

James Kenneth Samuel Jr.

Michael V. San Phillip

James Sands Jr.

Maria Theresa Santillan

Kalyan K. Sarkar

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri

Scott M. Schertzer

Steven Francis Schlag

Jon S. Schlissel

Ian Schneider

John T. Schroeder

Susan Lee Kennedy Schuler

Raphael Scorca

Matthew Carmen Sellitto

Frankie Serrano

Karen Lynn Seymour-Dietrich

Jayesh Shah

Khalid M. Shahid

Barbara A. Shaw

Hagay Shefi

Mark Shulman

See-Wong Shum

Craig A. Silverstein

Bruce Edward Simmons

Kenneth Alan Simon

Michael John Simon

John P. Skala

Francis J. Skidmore Jr.

Toyena C. Skinner

Karl Trumbull Smith

Leonard J. Snyder Jr.

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan

Michael C. Sorresse

Fabian Soto

Timothy P. Soulas

Robert Andrew Spencer

Frank J. Spinelli

Richard James Stadelberger

Eric A. Stahlman

Anthony M. Starita

Craig William Staub

Alexander Robbins Steinman

Thomas S. Strada

James J. Straine Jr.

Edward W. Straub

George Strauch Jr.

Edward T. Strauss

Steven F. Strobert

David S. Suarez

Yoichi Sugiyama

Thomas Sullivan

Selina Sutter

Kenneth J. Swensen

Thomas F. Swift

Gina Sztejnberg

Keiji Takahashi

Robert R. Talhami

Michael Anthony Tanner

Dennis G. Taormina

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino

Ronald Tartaro

Yeshavant Moreshewar Tembe

Anthony Tempesta

Lesley Thomas-O’Keefe

Clive Thompson

Perry Anthony Thompson

Sal Tieri Jr.

William R. Tieste

Kenneth F. Tietjen

Jennifer M. Tino

John J. Tobin

Richard J. Todisco

Christopher M. Traina

Glenn J. Travers

Walter (Wally) P. Travers Jr.

Lisa L. Trerotola

Francis Joseph Trombino

William Tselepis Jr.

Zhanetta Tsoy

Michael Patrick Tucker

Lance Richard Tumulty

John G. Ueltzhoeffer

Michael A. Uliano

Anil Shivhari Umarkar

Kenneth W. Van Auken

Daniel M. Van Laere

Edward Raymond Vanacore

Jon C. Vandevander

Scott C. Vasel

Sankara S. Velamuri

Jorge Velazquez

Anthony M. Ventura

Christopher Vialonga

Robert A. Vicario

Joseph B. Vilardo

Melissa Vincent

Gregory Wachtler

Honor Elizabeth Wainio

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford

Glen J. Wall

Peter G. Wallace

Roy Wallace

James Walsh

Brian G. Warner

Michael H. Waye

Nathaniel Webb

Peter M. West

Meredith Lynn Whalen

James Patrick White

Michael T. Wholey

John C. Willett

Deborah Lynn Williams

Alan L. Wisniewski

Frank T. Wisniewski

Michael R. Wittenstein

Christopher W. Wodenshek

Siu Cheung Wong

Brent James Woodall

Richard Herron Woodwell

Martin M. Wortley

Rodney James Wotton

Neil R. Wright

Suresh Yanamadala

Matthew David Yarnell

Kevin Patrick York

Adel Agayby Zakhary

Robert Alan Zampieri

Mark Zangrilli

Kenneth Albert Zelman

Michael Joseph Zinzi

Julie Lynne Zipper

Salvatore J. Zisa

