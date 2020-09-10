The memories of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 start long before the anniversary, which this year will be 19 years. Many of the police, firemen and first responders who were there start to get antsy in the days leading up. Memories that will never be suppressed are once again stirred up like it was yesterday.

Those of us who lived through it carry those memories for the rest of our lives. We pass them to our children so that remember through our pain, which never subsides.

For me, I remember what a beautiful day that Tuesday morning started out as. I was working from home feeding traffic reports to WDAS-FM and AM in Philadelphia. It was around 9am when I received a call from my father telling me that a plane had flown into the towers. At first, I thought it was an accident involving a Cessna, then I turned on the television just in time to see the second plane hit. I'll never forget the shock and horror that I felt. I prayed and spent the rest of the day on WDAS with Gary Shepherd and the late E. Stephen Collins.

Many of my police and firemen friends were there and have told the stories of what the rescue was like. My cousin Billy was one of the last people on a rescue boat and has never been the same. Michael Tanner, the quarterback of my old high school football team the St. Joseph Bluejays, was among those who never came home that day.

We all have our memories. One thing I do remember is the way we came together as a people in the aftermath. We all looked out for each other, regardless of race creed or political agenda. Then again, we didn't have social media and 24 hour opinionated news cycles telling us what to think. We just united and took care of each other. Somewhere along the way, we stopped doing that. If only we could start doing that again.

What's your most vivid and lasting memory of Sept 11, 2001? Here's what some of my social media followers remember.

