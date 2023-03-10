Ground Zero Port Authority cop is giving back — #BlueFriday

Bill Keegan served as the supervisor for the night shift for nine months at Ground Zero following the attacks on 9/11. His experience and his commitment to public service and giving back led to the creation of HEART 9/11. The organization stands for Healing Emergency Aid Response Team.

The group of first responders, including retired police, firefighters, and building trades skilled workers from NYC. This team of heroes responds to natural and man-made disasters helping people recover.

Along the lines of their mission, the latest endeavor has taken the team to a place called Africatown, Alabama. The town was featured in a Netflix documentary being the location of the last Slave Ship anchored there in 1860.

Bill was inspired to step in and help the people who are descendants of slaves who are struggling through difficult economic times.

HEART 9/11 will be deploying 30 volunteers to rebuild more than a dozen homes for residents. They'll be joining a local organization Last Out Community Foundation founded by Cleon Jones from the 1969 Miracle Mets. It's a big gesture for a small community hit hard by the economy and natural disasters over the years.

Bill Keegan is a good man who took his life experiences and turned his passion into a mission to help people.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

